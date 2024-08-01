Ian Murray provides injury update and delivers Raith Rovers message for Airdrie league opener

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ian Murray provides injury update and delivers Raith Rovers message for Airdrie league opener

The Kirkcaldy outfit were missing five key players for the 1-1 draw with Hamilton Accies in the Premier Sports Cup.

By Iain Collin
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray shouts out orders.
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group.

Ian Murray is expecting at least three of his five missing players to be available for Raith Rovers’ Championship opener against Airdrie this weekend.

Skipper Scott Brown, summer signing Paul Hanlon, top scorer Lewis Vaughan and the dependable Sam Stanton and Euan Murray all sat out the final Premier Sports Cup game against Hamilton Accies.

Stanton was ill but the other four were nursing injuries of varying severity.

All have taken part in some training this week in the build-up to the league curtain-raiser against last season’s bogey team.

However, Murray will make a final assessment on their preparedness on Friday.

With a clenched fist, Lewis Vaughan celebrates his winner for Raith Rovers against Inverness.
Lewis Vaughan could return from injury for Raith Rovers’ league opener. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.

“All the players who missed last weekend have all done a bit of training this week,” he told Courier Sport.

“Scott, Paul and Euan, Sam Stanton was ill and he’s fine, and Lewis Vaughan has trained really, really well.

“We’ll check them all on Friday but we’re certainly a bit more positive than we were last week.

“I’ll be surprised if we get them all back in time, especially with the amount of work some of them have done.

“But certainly Sam, Lewis and Euan are looking pretty good.

Murray: ‘Really good news for us’

“Last Saturday did highlight when you take away five players of that calibre then any squad and any team in this league is going to struggle.

“It showed how pivotal they are to us being a decent side.

“So, to get most of them back is really good news for us.”

Vaughan has not made any appearances during pre-season and the League Cup due to a groin issue and his return will certainly boost Raith’s attacking options.

The return of Murray, who sat out the 1-1 draw with Hamilton, would also strengthen Rovers in defence, where full-back Liam Dick was fielded as a centre-half against Accies.

Scott Brown and Paul Hanlon shake hands.
Scott Brown (left) and Paul Hanlon are doubts for the Championship curtain-raiser against Airdrie. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group.

Boss Murray will be disappointed if he is denied the services of Brown and Hanlon, especially given the difficulty of their opening fixture.

But he has dismissed talk of last season’s Airdrie hoodoo – when they lost four and drew one game – having any effect on the new campaign.

“I thought Airdrie did really well last season,” he added. “It’s always hard coming up from that league below, but I think the second season’s always harder.

“They’ve lost a lot of good, experienced players. But they seem to have replaced them with really good young players.

“I’ve watched a couple of their League Cup games and they’ve been really, really good and played really well, particularly against Aberdeen at Pittodrie (a 2-1 defeat).

Last season’s record

“They’ve managed to get through so it’s all positive and they’ll be happy.”

Murray added: “Last season’s record doesn’t really matter now. It will be brought up, of course it will, because that’s football and that’s football people.

“But we go into it looking at it as a clean slate.

“Looking back at last season’s games, I wouldn’t say they outplayed us. But, yes, we found them hard opponents.

“We have to respect the opponent and make sure we do our homework. But we’ve tried to make this week about us.”

