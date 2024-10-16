Neill Collins explains how Raith Rovers star’s assistant manager experience should prove HUGE asset

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Neill Collins explains how Raith Rovers star’s assistant manager experience should prove HUGE asset

Callum Fordyce is back in action after recovering from injury.

Raith Rovers signing Callum Fordyce gives the thumbs up.
Raith Rovers' summer signing Callum Fordyce. Image: Lindsey Dalziel Photography Ltd/RRFC
By Iain Collin

Neill Collins is convinced Callum Fordyce’s experience as an assistant manager could prove a huge asset for Raith Rovers.

The defender is back fit again after injuring his ankle on the opening day of the Championship season against former club Airdrie.

The 32-year-old spent five years with the Diamonds and for his last two seasons was right-hand man to boss Rhys McCabe.

It is an experience Collins believes can make the ‘leader’ a key on-field presence for Rovers.

“Having Dycey back is great,” Collins told Courier Sport. “You can see he’s got quality as a defender and in possession as well.

Raith Rovers’ Callum Fordyce got injured against former club Airdrie. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS

“But, you know, sometimes as well it’s the things that you can’t write down on paper.

“Dycey’s a leader in a different way. You can lead in a lot of different ways.

“But he’s a bit more of the old-school type. He demands, he organises.

“I think we’ve maybe missed a little bit of that in the team in a couple of these tight games.

“It takes a lot of things to have a good team and that’s one of the things that I think Dycey will bring.

“You always have two or three players that you think can implement and understand what you want and get the other guys to do it.

“I think Dycey’s one of them – and I think someone like Paul Hanlon is as well.

“But the fact that Dycey’s looked at it through an assistant’s eyes helps.”

New Raith Rovers manager Neill Collins.
Raith Rovers manager Neill Collins. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS

Collins is hopeful Fordyce’s return can bring some stability to his defence.

The Raith boss has been robbed of the services of Fordyce and Euan Murray due injuries and suspension.

He has, at times, been forced to field a makeshift rear guard, using the likes of Liam Dick and Ross Matthews as auxiliary central defenders.

Collins added: “It’s been amazing because, if you look at the start of the season, Euan Murray’s been in and out a wee bit, whether it’s been injury or suspension.

“Dycey’s been out and, before I arrived, Paul Hanlon was out with injury.

“Since I came, Liam Dick has been excellent, but we need all of these players to be fit and available as much as possible.”

