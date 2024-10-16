Neill Collins explains how Raith Rovers star’s assistant manager experience should prove HUGE asset

Neill Collins is convinced Callum Fordyce’s experience as an assistant manager could prove a huge asset for Raith Rovers.

The defender is back fit again after injuring his ankle on the opening day of the Championship season against former club Airdrie.

The 32-year-old spent five years with the Diamonds and for his last two seasons was right-hand man to boss Rhys McCabe.

It is an experience Collins believes can make the ‘leader’ a key on-field presence for Rovers.

“Having Dycey back is great,” Collins told Courier Sport. “You can see he’s got quality as a defender and in possession as well.

“But, you know, sometimes as well it’s the things that you can’t write down on paper.

“Dycey’s a leader in a different way. You can lead in a lot of different ways.

“But he’s a bit more of the old-school type. He demands, he organises.

“I think we’ve maybe missed a little bit of that in the team in a couple of these tight games.

“It takes a lot of things to have a good team and that’s one of the things that I think Dycey will bring.

“You always have two or three players that you think can implement and understand what you want and get the other guys to do it.

“I think Dycey’s one of them – and I think someone like Paul Hanlon is as well.

“But the fact that Dycey’s looked at it through an assistant’s eyes helps.”

Collins is hopeful Fordyce’s return can bring some stability to his defence.

The Raith boss has been robbed of the services of Fordyce and Euan Murray due injuries and suspension.

He has, at times, been forced to field a makeshift rear guard, using the likes of Liam Dick and Ross Matthews as auxiliary central defenders.

Collins added: “It’s been amazing because, if you look at the start of the season, Euan Murray’s been in and out a wee bit, whether it’s been injury or suspension.

“Dycey’s been out and, before I arrived, Paul Hanlon was out with injury.

“Since I came, Liam Dick has been excellent, but we need all of these players to be fit and available as much as possible.”