Neill Collins on frustrations of Dylan Easton red card and ensuring Raith Rovers avoid repeat

Neill Collins reckons Dylan Easton was unfortunate to see red at the weekend – but has vowed to ensure Raith Rovers avoid costly ill-discipline in the future.

Easton was shown two yellow cards just seconds apart in stoppage time at the end of Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Queen’s Park.

Both were for dissent as the Stark’s Park midfielder’s frustrations boiled over.

Penalised for a foul when he thought he had won a crucial corner in search of a late winner, Easton fisted the ball into the air to incur his first caution.

With words subsequently apparently exchanged with referee Calum Scott as he walked away, the Rovers star was booked for a second time and sent-off.

The flashpoint did not have much bearing on the visit of Queen’s Park but the 30-year-old will now be missed as he sits out a ban in Saturday’s trip to face unbeaten Livingston.

Collins felt one booking would have sufficed but admits the team will now suffer for Easton momentarily losing his composure.

“It’s a one-match ban, we know that much. It was two yellow cards,” Collins confirmed to Courier Sport.

Collins: ‘No need for second yellow’

“Dylan understands he could have maybe kept his cool a little bit. But I understand his frustration from a personal point of view.

“I don’t think there was a need for the second yellow. I think the referee could have handled that situation.

“I’ve watched the footage and it’s a little bit of a ‘he said, he said’ situation.

“But, watching the footage, he booked him for dissent. And I think that should have been the end of the matter.”

Easton had earlier won the penalty for Jack Hamilton’s opening goal and has been a bright spark for Raith in a disappointing campaign so far.

“It’s frustrating that we lose someone who’s been playing very well,” added Collins. “Dylan obviously misses out now, the team miss out and we all, ultimately, miss out.

“At the moment we’re all frustrated. But we need Dylan to do what he’s done and continue to just play well, and he’s been very, very good.

“The discipline of the team has been very good. That was a situation that could have been avoided.

“But we’ll just make sure it doesn’t happen again.”