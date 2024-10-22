Neill Collins on frustrations of Dylan Easton red card and ensuring Raith Rovers avoid repeat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Neill Collins on frustrations of Dylan Easton red card and ensuring Raith Rovers avoid repeat

Easton was sent-off for dissent against Queen's Park after two yellow cards just seconds apart.

Raith Rovers manager Neill Collins.
Raith Rovers manager Neill Collins. Image: Paul Byars / SNS Group.
By Iain Collin

Neill Collins reckons Dylan Easton was unfortunate to see red at the weekend – but has vowed to ensure Raith Rovers avoid costly ill-discipline in the future.

Easton was shown two yellow cards just seconds apart in stoppage time at the end of Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Queen’s Park.

Both were for dissent as the Stark’s Park midfielder’s frustrations boiled over.

Penalised for a foul when he thought he had won a crucial corner in search of a late winner, Easton fisted the ball into the air to incur his first caution.

Dylan Easton jumps with his hands on Jack Hamilton's shoulders as he celebrates Raith Rovers' penalty against Queen's Park.
Dylan Easton (top) helps Jack Hamilton celebrate his penalty for Raith Rovers against Queen’s Park. Image: Paul Byars / SNS Group.

With words subsequently apparently exchanged with referee Calum Scott as he walked away, the Rovers star was booked for a second time and sent-off.

The flashpoint did not have much bearing on the visit of Queen’s Park but the 30-year-old will now be missed as he sits out a ban in Saturday’s trip to face unbeaten Livingston.

Collins felt one booking would have sufficed but admits the team will now suffer for Easton momentarily losing his composure.

“It’s a one-match ban, we know that much. It was two yellow cards,” Collins confirmed to Courier Sport.

Collins: ‘No need for second yellow’

“Dylan understands he could have maybe kept his cool a little bit. But I understand his frustration from a personal point of view.

“I don’t think there was a need for the second yellow. I think the referee could have handled that situation.

“I’ve watched the footage and it’s a little bit of a ‘he said, he said’ situation.

“But, watching the footage, he booked him for dissent. And I think that should have been the end of the matter.”

Dylan Easton holds up a Raith Rovers scarf in the Stark's Park tunnel.
Dylan Easton has been in impressive form for Raith Rovers since signing a new two-year deal in the summer. Image: Raith Rovers FC.

Easton had earlier won the penalty for Jack Hamilton’s opening goal and has been a bright spark for Raith in a disappointing campaign so far.

“It’s frustrating that we lose someone who’s been playing very well,” added Collins. “Dylan obviously misses out now, the team miss out and we all, ultimately, miss out.

“At the moment we’re all frustrated. But we need Dylan to do what he’s done and continue to just play well, and he’s been very, very good.

“The discipline of the team has been very good. That was a situation that could have been avoided.

“But we’ll just make sure it doesn’t happen again.”

More from Football

Craig Wighton and Chris Hamilton celebrate the winner against Falkirk in November 2022.
Dunfermline duo to return for crunch Falkirk clash as Pars seek to preserve remarkable…
Dundee celebrate
Tony Docherty provides Scott Fraser fitness update as he hails Dundee's 'strength and togetherness'
Delirious Dundee United stars after Meshack's winner
Dundee United's remarkable goal stat only bettered by Celtic as Jim Goodwin squad game…
Jim Goodwin celebrates with his staff at Tannadice. Image: SNS
LEE WILKIE: Dundee United's incredible Hibs win screamed character - but manager Jim Goodwin…
Barry Douglas has signed for St Johnstone.
St Johnstone sign Barry Douglas as ex-Leeds star talks up 'exciting project' under Simo…
Tony Docherty salutes the Dundee fans at Motherwell. Image: Sammy Turner/SNS
LEE WILKIE: One Dundee player might be left fizzing but experience counted big in…
Jon Daly cuts a dejected figure as Dundalk's fate is confirmed
Former Dundee United hero makes major career decision after relegation heartbreak
Dennis Korsah has started a trial with St Johnstone.
St Johnstone give trial to Ghana international Dennis Khorsa
Sam Dalby, left, toasts Glenn Middleton following his super assist.
Glenn Middleton keeps promise to Dundee United teammate as Tannadice winger laps up cheeky…
Dundee goalkeeper Trevor Carson. Image: SNS
Trevor Carson: Losing Dundee No 1 spot to Jon McCracken made me even hungrier
2

Conversation