Home Sport Football

Jamie Gullan opens up on tough year in Ireland as returning Raith Rovers star makes ‘stronger’ claim

The 25-year-old made his fifth 'debut' for the Stark's Park club in the 2-0 defeat to Falkirk.

Jamie Gullan in action for Raith Rovers against Falkirk.
Jamie Gullan is back at Raith Rovers for a fifth time. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.
By Iain Collin

Jamie Gullan is convinced he has returned to Raith Rovers ‘stronger’ following a difficult 2024 on and off the pitch.

Gullan departed Stark’s Park in January last year for a move to Dundalk in a bid to play more football.

Instead, he walked into something of a nightmare at the League of Ireland Premier Division club, who came close to folding due to financial troubles.

Wages were delayed due to cashflow issues, whilst tax liabilities went unpaid and transfer fees were outstanding.

Jamie Gullan celebrates scoring for Raith Rovers.
Jamie Gullan has enjoyed four previous spells with Raith Rovers. Image: Ross MacDonald / SNS Group.

On the pitch, things were not much better as Jon Daly’s team slumped to the bottom of the league and suffered relegation to the First Division.

All of this would have been bad enough, but Gullan has confessed it was a difficult learning experience across the Irish Sea.

“I experienced more in that season than I probably have my whole career,” said Gullan after his return to Raith on a short-term deal on Friday. “It was tough, on and off the park.

“You try and put it to the back of your mind sometimes, but some days it plays on your mind.

“It was tough, day-in and day-out, but we all stuck together.

Gullan: ‘It will put me in good stead’

“You learn a lot. You learn – through different experiences – different stuff about yourself.

“And it will put me in good stead in the long run.

“Luckily, I was living with Scott McGill, who was at Raith previously. I had a good relationship with him.

“So, at least when you went home you had a familiar face and you could pick each other up.

“But it was tough at times, being away from everyone, especially when it wasn’t going too well.

“But, as I said, experiences help you and make you stronger.”

Gullan made an incredible fifth ‘debut’ for Raith in Saturday’s 2-0 defeat at home to Falkirk.

Following three loans from Hibernian and a permanent switch in 2022, the striker is glad to be back on familiar territory.

With Dundalk’s season finishing on November 1, Gullan’s last competitive outing was a fortnight previously in mid-October.

Gullan: Return ‘felt good’

“I felt good,” he said. “I think it’s over three months now since my last game of football, which is a long, long time.

“But I’ve just been working hard, by myself, over the last few months, just trying to make sure whenever I did get that call or signed a contract that I was ready to go straight away.

“I had a good week’s training and came on and felt good.

“So, I just need to build that up now and get as sharp as I can.”

Conversation