Sam Stanton says online abuse aimed at family is behind Raith Rovers to Arbroath switch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football

Sam Stanton says online abuse aimed at family is behind Raith Rovers to Arbroath switch

The midfielder has joined the Red Lichties on loan until the end of the season.

By Euan McArthur
Sam Stanton has swapped Raith Rovers for Arbroath until the end of the season. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
Sam Stanton has swapped Raith Rovers for Arbroath until the end of the season. Image: Ross Parker/SNS

Sam Stanton has opened up on the Raith Rovers heartache that led to him quitting Stark’s Park – amid a deluge of online abuse against his family.

Former Dundee United star Stanton has lifted the lid on how the past eight months became unbearable before his loan switch to League One pace-setters Arbroath.

Stanton, 30, claims he pleaded with the Fife club to deal with an alleged off-field incident that occurred in their Premiership play-off semi-final, second leg win over Partick Thistle in May 2024, which sparked the initial upset.

In the aftermath, the Edinburgh-born ace found it impossible to focus fully on giving his best for Rovers as hurtful internet abuse intensified and so jumped at the chance to join the Lichties.

Stanton said: “It’s been a very difficult few months for me personally and for my family.

“I went to the club to see if they could sort things out but I just felt like it wasn’t dealt with properly.

“It led to my family then being unable to attend games. That’s how bad it became.

“There was stuff happening and I was talking to the club to try and get it stopped.

Sam Stanton challenges Falkirk’s Calvin Miller in his last Raith Rovers appearance before moving to Arbroath. Image: Mark Scates/SNS

“People were writing all sorts of things online and my family were getting all sorts of different abuse.

“But they don’t know the truth.

“Things have been said about me which have just added to things as well and that’s not been nice.

“It just got to a point where I couldn’t play for Raith anymore. My head wasn’t in it any longer.

“Overall, I had a really good three years there until this all happened.”

Stanton joined Raith in 2022 from Irish club Dundalk and the playmaker rates his time in Kirkcaldy as the most enjoyable he’s ever had.

He added: “I’m sad because I really enjoyed my time at Raith Rovers.

“It’s a real shame. I enjoyed my time there as much as I have done at any other club throughout my career.

“I felt I played some of my best football at Stark’s Park. I made a positive contribution over a sustained period of time.

“So I can leave with my head held high. As a professional player, that is the main thing from my point of view.”

Sam Stanton celebrates after scoring for Raith in their Premiership play-off final first leg defeat to Ross County in May 2024. Image: SNS

Stanton drew parallels with the situation forcing Stuart Kettlewell to resign as Motherwell manager after he cited abuse from a section of the Fir Park fans as the catalyst for his surprising departure.

He said: “It feels pretty similar to that.

“It’s not good to see a manager leaving their job because of this kind of thing.

“I don’t know everything about Stuart Kettlewell’s situation but I just think it’s something that’s become ingrained in the culture of football.

“That sort of thing seems to be acceptable these days. But it’s not nice to see for sure.

“I think football needs to do more to give those involved in the game more protection and support.”

Stanton is now focused on playing a leading role in Arbroath’s quest to win promotion back to the Championship.

He said: “I’m looking forward to starting a new chapter in my career.

“Arbroath have been doing well and I want to help them try and get promoted. That’s the main goal.

“They’re a great club. Everyone has been really welcoming and I want to do my very best for them.”

More from Football

Raith Rovers boss Barry Robson.
Barry Robson hails 'outstanding' Raith Rovers after 'unbelievably good' win over Hamilton Accies
Joe Shaughnessy celebrates at full-time. Image: SNS
Dundee get massive fitness boost with SEVEN new selection options as Joe Shaughnessy declared…
Simo Valakari celebrates St Johnstone's late win over Motherwell.
Adam Webb: 'Simo Valakari is leader St Johnstone needed and will be manager for…
Daniels Balodis playing for Latvia against Armenia.
St Johnstone race against time to secure Daniels Balodis work permit for St Mirren…
Benjamin Siegrist in action for Dundee United
Benjamin Siegrist on the move again as ex-Dundee United No1 lands Serie A switch
Dundee United's Tannadice home
Debate: What Tannadice fan experience improvements would Dundee United supporters like to see?
19
St Johnstone's Brodie Dair on the pitch before a game against Hibs.
St Johnstone accept third Brodie Dair bid as young striker set for Fulham transfer
Dundee United's Alan Domeracki on the pitch for the Terrors
Dundee United starlet Alan Domeracki close to six-figure English Championship switch
7
Aiden Marsh claps the Raith Rovers fans.
Aiden Marsh sets out Raith Rovers loan goals as he recalls rubbing shoulders with…
The familiar sight of Sam Dalby jumping for joy after a Dundee United goal.
Sam Dalby gives contract decision timeline as Dundee United ace opens up on Wrexham…

Conversation