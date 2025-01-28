Barry Robson hails ‘outstanding’ Raith Rovers after ‘unbelievably good’ win over Hamilton Accies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football

Barry Robson hails ‘outstanding’ Raith Rovers after ‘unbelievably good’ win over Hamilton Accies

The Stark's Park side eased to a fantastic 3-0 victory in Lanarkshire.

By Iain Collin
Raith Rovers boss Barry Robson.
Barry Robson earned his first league win as Raith Rovers boss. Image: Roddy Scott / SNS Group.

Barry Robson hailed his ‘outstanding’ Raith Rovers side as they racked up his first Championship victory since joining the club.

The former Aberdeen boss saw his side blow Hamilton Accies away with a magnificent first-half display to leapfrog Morton into sixth in the table.

Goals inside the first seven minutes from Finlay Pollock and Jamie Gullan left the hosts stunned and Aiden Marsh added a third after coming on for the injured Pollock.

Raith Rovers celebrate Finlay Pollock's opening goal in the win over Hamilton Accies.
Raith Rovers celebrate Finlay Pollock’s opening goal in the win over Hamilton Accies. Image: Roddy Scott / SNS Group.

After a troubled 3-0 defeat to Ayr United in his debut match in charge, Robson has since steered the Stark’s Park men to a Scottish Cup triumph over Falkirk before losing to the Bairns in the league at the weekend.

“I thought we were outstanding,” he said. “I think last week when we played Falkirk away [in the cup], and that tonight were two unbelievably good performances from us.

“And we’ve got that in us.

“Even at the weekend, when we played Falkirk at home, the way they played, they kind of tried to ruin the game a wee bit.

Rewarded

“But I think you can see what we’re trying to do.

“And it’s good to see when the players have put so much work in over the last couple of weeks, and you get your reward for it.”

Raith came flying out the traps early on and their attacking verve earned two excellent early goals.

Pollock’s third-minute breakthrough gave Rovers confidence and that was only boosted by Gullan’s first goal since his return to the club.

After Marsh added the third, they could have been even further ahead in an utterly dominant first-half before seeing out the second period comfortably.

Dylan Easton congratulates Aiden Marsh on his first goal for Raith Rovers.
Dylan Easton congratulates Aiden Marsh (right) on his first goal for Raith Rovers. Image: Roddy Scott / SNS Group.

“We were clinical,” added Robson.

“Obviously, I don’t think Hamilton were at their best either. You’ve got to remember as well, John Rankin, is a top coach, a really good coach, structurally good.

“His teams are never easy to play against, so it was good for us in that sense.

“But I think the speed of us, the passing, the way we overloaded them at the back end of the pitch, and the way we pressed them at the top end of the pitch was everything we wanted to do in the game.”

More from Football

Sam Stanton has swapped Raith Rovers for Arbroath until the end of the season. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
Sam Stanton says online abuse aimed at family is behind Raith Rovers to Arbroath…
Joe Shaughnessy celebrates at full-time. Image: SNS
Dundee get massive fitness boost with SEVEN new selection options as Joe Shaughnessy declared…
Simo Valakari celebrates St Johnstone's late win over Motherwell.
Adam Webb: 'Simo Valakari is leader St Johnstone needed and will be manager for…
Daniels Balodis playing for Latvia against Armenia.
St Johnstone race against time to secure Daniels Balodis work permit for St Mirren…
Benjamin Siegrist in action for Dundee United
Benjamin Siegrist on the move again as ex-Dundee United No1 lands Serie A switch
Dundee United's Tannadice home
Debate: What Tannadice fan experience improvements would Dundee United supporters like to see?
19
St Johnstone's Brodie Dair on the pitch before a game against Hibs.
St Johnstone accept third Brodie Dair bid as young striker set for Fulham transfer
Dundee United's Alan Domeracki on the pitch for the Terrors
Dundee United starlet Alan Domeracki close to six-figure English Championship switch
7
Aiden Marsh claps the Raith Rovers fans.
Aiden Marsh sets out Raith Rovers loan goals as he recalls rubbing shoulders with…
The familiar sight of Sam Dalby jumping for joy after a Dundee United goal.
Sam Dalby gives contract decision timeline as Dundee United ace opens up on Wrexham…

Conversation