Barry Robson hails ‘outstanding’ Raith Rovers after ‘unbelievably good’ win over Hamilton Accies

Barry Robson hailed his ‘outstanding’ Raith Rovers side as they racked up his first Championship victory since joining the club.

The former Aberdeen boss saw his side blow Hamilton Accies away with a magnificent first-half display to leapfrog Morton into sixth in the table.

Goals inside the first seven minutes from Finlay Pollock and Jamie Gullan left the hosts stunned and Aiden Marsh added a third after coming on for the injured Pollock.

After a troubled 3-0 defeat to Ayr United in his debut match in charge, Robson has since steered the Stark’s Park men to a Scottish Cup triumph over Falkirk before losing to the Bairns in the league at the weekend.

“I thought we were outstanding,” he said. “I think last week when we played Falkirk away [in the cup], and that tonight were two unbelievably good performances from us.

“And we’ve got that in us.

“Even at the weekend, when we played Falkirk at home, the way they played, they kind of tried to ruin the game a wee bit.

Rewarded

“But I think you can see what we’re trying to do.

“And it’s good to see when the players have put so much work in over the last couple of weeks, and you get your reward for it.”

Raith came flying out the traps early on and their attacking verve earned two excellent early goals.

Pollock’s third-minute breakthrough gave Rovers confidence and that was only boosted by Gullan’s first goal since his return to the club.

After Marsh added the third, they could have been even further ahead in an utterly dominant first-half before seeing out the second period comfortably.

“We were clinical,” added Robson.

“Obviously, I don’t think Hamilton were at their best either. You’ve got to remember as well, John Rankin, is a top coach, a really good coach, structurally good.

“His teams are never easy to play against, so it was good for us in that sense.

“But I think the speed of us, the passing, the way we overloaded them at the back end of the pitch, and the way we pressed them at the top end of the pitch was everything we wanted to do in the game.”