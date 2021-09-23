Here’s why the kick-off time for Dundee’s home game against Aberdeen has been changed

Dundee’s home clash with Aberdeen has been moved to fit in with an “international broadcast”.

The Dens Park clash on Saturday October 16 was initially due to kick off at the traditional time of 3pm.

However, both sides today announced that the game will now begin at the later time of 6pm.

The change in time was also given the green light by Police Scotland and the SPFL.

American interest

The reason for the switch is down to attracting interest in the SPFL from the US.

Dundee’s American owners Tim Keyes and John Nelms, along with Aberdeen’s chairman Dave Cormack are understood to have agreed to the switch in a bid to appeal to viewers across the Atlantic.

Cormack had previously suggested switching a previous Aberdeen game to a Saturday evening, but the plan with Hibs fell through.

Confirming the change, Aberdeen tweeted: “The later time of 6.00pm for our cinch Premiership match against Dundee at Dens Park was at the request of both teams to allow for international broadcast.

“It is part of the club’s plan to trial different approaches in pursuit of attracting greater attendances and exposure.

“Feedback from fans will be welcomed and monitored to inform any future changes.