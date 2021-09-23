Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Here’s why the kick-off time for Dundee’s home game against Aberdeen has been changed

By Scott Lorimer
September 23 2021, 6.40pm Updated: September 23 2021, 7.07pm
Dens Park.
Dundee’s home clash with Aberdeen has been moved to fit in with an “international broadcast”.

The Dens Park clash on Saturday October 16 was initially due to kick off at the traditional time of 3pm.

However, both sides today announced that the game will now begin at the later time of 6pm.

The change in time was also given the green light by Police Scotland and the SPFL.

American interest

The reason for the switch is down to attracting interest in the SPFL from the US.

Dundee’s American owners Tim Keyes and John Nelms, along with Aberdeen’s chairman Dave Cormack are understood to have agreed to the switch in a bid to appeal to viewers across the Atlantic.

Tim Keyes and John Nelms

Cormack had previously suggested switching a previous Aberdeen game to a Saturday evening, but the plan with Hibs fell through.

Confirming the change, Aberdeen tweeted: “The later time of 6.00pm for our cinch Premiership match against Dundee at Dens Park was at the request of both teams to allow for international broadcast.

“It is part of the club’s plan to trial different approaches in pursuit of attracting greater attendances and exposure.

“Feedback from fans will be welcomed and monitored to inform any future changes.

