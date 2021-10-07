PODCAST: Dundee’s bonus and football problems, Dundee United’s new cult hero in waiting and Callum Davidson’s coaching masterclass

An error occurred. Please try again.

The Dundee players aren’t happy that their bonus payments haven’t been settled and the Dundee fans aren’t happy with what they saw at McDiarmid Park on Saturday.

In this week’s Talking Football podcast, Jim Spence, Sean Hamilton and Eric Nicolson assess the implications of the two Dens Park news-lines.

Also on the agenda – have Dundee United found the missing piece of the jigsaw, are St Johnstone about to put the foot down and what on earth is happening at East End Park?

Listen below at Podbean –

Or subscribe and listen at one of the following links –

Google Podcasts

Spotify

Apple Podcasts