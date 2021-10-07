PODCAST: Dundee’s bonus and football problems, Dundee United’s new cult hero in waiting and Callum Davidson’s coaching masterclass By Eric Nicolson October 7 2021, 5.15pm Dundee manager James McPake has plenty to sort out on the pitch and with John Nelms. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up The Dundee players aren’t happy that their bonus payments haven’t been settled and the Dundee fans aren’t happy with what they saw at McDiarmid Park on Saturday. In this week’s Talking Football podcast, Jim Spence, Sean Hamilton and Eric Nicolson assess the implications of the two Dens Park news-lines. Also on the agenda – have Dundee United found the missing piece of the jigsaw, are St Johnstone about to put the foot down and what on earth is happening at East End Park? Listen below at Podbean – Or subscribe and listen at one of the following links – Google Podcasts Spotify Apple Podcasts Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier PODCAST: Tam Courts distances himself from Micky Mellon era as Dundee United players buy into his vision Victor Ferreyra: Post-Maradona poster boy became a Dundee United cult hero PODCAST: Listen to a fan’s perspective from the Dundee derby JIM SPENCE: Dundee and United right to push for change in Scottish football – because its administrators will achieve nothing