St Mirren 0-1 Dundee: Dark Blues respond to Ross County defeat with massive three points in Paisley

An early Max Anderson goal earned Dundee their first away league win of the season as they won 1-0 at St Mirren.

On the back of a dreadful home showing against Ross County that saw fans calling for manager James McPake to go, the Dark Blues moved four points clear of the Staggies.

The display was everything the midweek performance wasn’t – positive, competitive and full of fight.

Leading the line was Cillian Sheridan as both Leigh Griffiths and Jason Cummings dropped to the bench.

Dundee boss James McPake was looking for a response from his team and he got just that as the Dark Blues took the lead inside 11 minutes.

A high ball was brought down by Paul McMullan and fell invitingly in front of youngster Anderson.

After a red card in the last meeting between the sides, this time Anderson’s Premiership first was a goal as he found the bottom corner from the edge of the area.

And it should have been 2-0 shortly afterwards as Paul McGowan found space in the area, went round goalie Jak Alnwick but couldn’t find a team-mate in the middle to tap in and St Mirren cleared.

Holding firm

The Buddies had looked dangerous throughout the first half and fashioned an early chance in the second as Curtis Main fired over inside the area.

Targetman Sheridan had made a positive impact for the Dark Blues but was stretchered off with a serious-looking injury before the hour mark.

Substitute Kristian Dennis saw a long-range effort pushed behind on 70 minutes as the hosts battled for an equaliser.

Dundee, though, kept them at bay as they harried and fought for every ball.

And they held on for a massive three points to very quickly put the Ross County defeat behind them.

Teams

St Mirren: Alnwick, Tanser, Shaughnessy, McCarthy, Power, Flynn (Kiltie 56), Brophy, Main (Dennis 65), McAllister (Tait 75), Fraser, Ronan.

Subs not used: Lyness, Dunne, Erwin, Millar.

Dundee: Legzdins, Kerr, Ashcroft, Sweeney, Marshall, McGowan (Elliott 85), Adam, Anderson (McGhee 76), McCowan, McMullan, Sheridan (Mullen 56).

Subs not used: Lawlor, Fontaine, Griffiths, Cummings.

Referee: John Beaton