St Mirren 0-1 Dundee: Dark Blues respond to Ross County defeat with massive three points in Paisley

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

St Mirren 0-1 Dundee: Dark Blues respond to Ross County defeat with massive three points in Paisley

By George Cran
October 30 2021, 4.54pm Updated: October 30 2021, 4.58pm
Dundee celebrate Max Anderson's opener.
Dundee celebrate Max Anderson's opener.

An early Max Anderson goal earned Dundee their first away league win of the season as they won 1-0 at St Mirren.

On the back of a dreadful home showing against Ross County that saw fans calling for manager James McPake to go, the Dark Blues moved four points clear of the Staggies.

The display was everything the midweek performance wasn’t – positive, competitive and full of fight.

Leading the line was Cillian Sheridan as both Leigh Griffiths and Jason Cummings dropped to the bench.

Dundee boss James McPake was looking for a response from his team and he got just that as the Dark Blues took the lead inside 11 minutes.

A high ball was brought down by Paul McMullan and fell invitingly in front of youngster Anderson.

After a red card in the last meeting between the sides, this time Anderson’s Premiership first was a goal as he found the bottom corner from the edge of the area.

And it should have been 2-0 shortly afterwards as Paul McGowan found space in the area, went round goalie Jak Alnwick but couldn’t find a team-mate in the middle to tap in and St Mirren cleared.

Anderson makes it 1-0.

Holding firm

The Buddies had looked dangerous throughout the first half and fashioned an early chance in the second as Curtis Main fired over inside the area.

Targetman Sheridan had made a positive impact for the Dark Blues but was stretchered off with a serious-looking injury before the hour mark.

Substitute Kristian Dennis saw a long-range effort pushed behind on 70 minutes as the hosts battled for an equaliser.

Dundee, though, kept them at bay as they harried and fought for every ball.

And they held on for a massive three points to very quickly put the Ross County defeat behind them.

 

Teams

St Mirren: Alnwick, Tanser, Shaughnessy, McCarthy, Power, Flynn (Kiltie 56), Brophy, Main (Dennis 65), McAllister (Tait 75), Fraser, Ronan.

Subs not used: Lyness, Dunne, Erwin, Millar.

Dundee: Legzdins, Kerr, Ashcroft, Sweeney, Marshall, McGowan (Elliott 85), Adam, Anderson (McGhee 76), McCowan, McMullan, Sheridan (Mullen 56).

Subs not used: Lawlor, Fontaine, Griffiths, Cummings.

Referee: John Beaton

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier