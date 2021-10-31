Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee FC

Dundee’s Paul McMullan hailed for outstanding response to early sub against Ross County

By George Cran
October 31 2021, 8.00am Updated: October 31 2021, 1.43pm
Paul McMullan celebrates at full-time.
Paul McMullan could have sulked, he could have said “stuff you” after his first-half substitution against Ross County admits Dundee boss James McPake.

The 25-year-old, though, was integral to the Dark Blues’ “massive display” in their 1-0 win at St Mirren.

That success came just three days after one of the most disappointing performances in recent memory as Dundee were swept aside at home to Ross County, losing 5-0.

In the midweek game, McMullan was substituted after just 37 minutes and reacted angrily as the Dee headed for a heavy defeat.

Paul McMullan was subbed in the first half against Ross County.

His reaction in Paisley, though, delighted his manager.

“Paul McMullan deserves a real mention,” McPake said.

“He came off on 37 minutes the other night and we’ve all seen players who could chuck it and say ‘nah, stuff you’.

“But he showed why he’s one of the most important signings we’ve made.

“He was outstanding, working his way back defensively but carrying the ball forward up the pitch when we were under pressure.

“All credit to him.

McPake and McMullan at full-time in Paisley.

“Call it a mini crisis but I don’t think you can explain 0-5 to Ross County.

“When you’re in the trenches then those type of people – Paul McGowan, Cammy Kerr, Charlie Adam – people like that are the type you need on the pitch, they were excellent to a man.”

‘We needed that’

McPake made a big call to drop Leigh Griffiths and Jason Cummings from his starting XI.

And neither came off the bench as Dundee held onto their early lead, thanks to Max Anderson’s first Premiership goal on 11 minutes.

Cillian Sheridan started and impressed before suffering what appears to be a damaged Achilles tendon before Danny Mullen replaced the Irishman.

“Danny came in and did great with that job, we have Leigh and Jason and on another day we go with them,” McPake added.

“We won the game, the right team was picked the right shape was picked.

“We carried out the game plan as we hoped. All credit to the group.

“We had 14 who played but there were also four subs who didn’t play but were great teammates.

“We needed that as a group and they came through for the football club.”

 

