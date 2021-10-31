Dundee’s Paul McMullan hailed for outstanding response to early sub against Ross County

An error occurred. Please try again.

Paul McMullan could have sulked, he could have said “stuff you” after his first-half substitution against Ross County admits Dundee boss James McPake.

The 25-year-old, though, was integral to the Dark Blues’ “massive display” in their 1-0 win at St Mirren.

That success came just three days after one of the most disappointing performances in recent memory as Dundee were swept aside at home to Ross County, losing 5-0.

In the midweek game, McMullan was substituted after just 37 minutes and reacted angrily as the Dee headed for a heavy defeat.

His reaction in Paisley, though, delighted his manager.

“Paul McMullan deserves a real mention,” McPake said.

“He came off on 37 minutes the other night and we’ve all seen players who could chuck it and say ‘nah, stuff you’.

“But he showed why he’s one of the most important signings we’ve made.

“He was outstanding, working his way back defensively but carrying the ball forward up the pitch when we were under pressure.

“All credit to him.

“Call it a mini crisis but I don’t think you can explain 0-5 to Ross County.

“When you’re in the trenches then those type of people – Paul McGowan, Cammy Kerr, Charlie Adam – people like that are the type you need on the pitch, they were excellent to a man.”

‘We needed that’

McPake made a big call to drop Leigh Griffiths and Jason Cummings from his starting XI.

And neither came off the bench as Dundee held onto their early lead, thanks to Max Anderson’s first Premiership goal on 11 minutes.

Cillian Sheridan started and impressed before suffering what appears to be a damaged Achilles tendon before Danny Mullen replaced the Irishman.

📽️Highlights from Paisley as Max Anderson helps Dundee seal their first away win in the Scottish Premiership this season at St Mirren pic.twitter.com/hdJJoaIIVq — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) October 30, 2021

“Danny came in and did great with that job, we have Leigh and Jason and on another day we go with them,” McPake added.

“We won the game, the right team was picked the right shape was picked.

“We carried out the game plan as we hoped. All credit to the group.

“We had 14 who played but there were also four subs who didn’t play but were great teammates.

“We needed that as a group and they came through for the football club.”