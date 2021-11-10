GEORGE CRAN: Festive period will be make-or-break for Dundee – boss James McPake just has to get his team ready and raring to go

An error occurred. Please try again.

It is the big breath before the plunge for Dundee right now.

And three weeks off is a hefty breath to be taking.

After that, it’s going to be harem-scarem non-stop league clashes with plenty at stake.

Nine games in just five weeks through the end of November, December and into the January 2 derby at Dens.

Harem-scarem is probably the best way to describe Dundee so far in their return to the Premiership.

It’s not been pretty.

The league table doesn’t look so pretty either.

But nothing is decided yet.

Improvements have to be made, it’s pretty clear.

But the Dark Blues aren’t too far off where they need to be either.

Competing with Celtic is never going to be likely for a newly-promoted team.

Sad but true.

So they shouldn’t get too hung up about losing 4-2 at the weekend to Ange Postecoglou’s side.

Defence

But they can certainly work harder on the defensive front to bridge the gap between themselves and the teams above them in the Premiership.

The fixture list hasn’t been at all kind to Dundee – I don’t think any side would choose to have a three-week gap followed by five weeks stuffed full of fixtures.

That’s the hand they have been dealt, though.

And they have to try to use it to their advantage.

Get defensive shape and solidity drilled into the side.

They have shown they can keep teams out. Only twice so far but they have done it.

Streaky Dee

What we have seen under James McPake is a Dundee side that is streaky.

Some really bad performances in there mingled with bad runs.

Then comes a good run to get them back on track.

Having one of the good runs through the festive period would be very nicely timed from McPake and his men.

Because there are a lot of points to play for.

Yes, games against Rangers, Hibs and Hearts.

But there are also massive clashes with St Johnstone, Ross County and Livingston – their three nearest rivals in the table.

I wrote not so long ago that the Ross County match could define Dundee’s season.

I sincerely hope that’s not the case!

Very quickly the Dark Blues showed it was something of a blip with a far improved display at St Mirren.

27 points to play for

What will define the season is how many points Dundee can pick up between now and the winter break.

At the very least the Dark Blues need to keep pace with the group of teams above.

That’s the minimum for this Dundee team over the coming weeks – ensuring they aren’t cut adrift by going on a bad run.

The Dark Blues will have the opportunity to actually climb the table in December. Or a run of defeats will send them plummeting towards relegation.

Now is the most important period of the season for McPake and his men – time to sort out some problems and time to get ready for what could be a make or break run for Dundee.