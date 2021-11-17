Fin Robertson: Young Dundee star on lapping up Cove Rangers experience, learning from Paul Hartley and what comes next

An error occurred. Please try again.

Dundee youngster Fin Robertson says he is getting back to his best while on loan at League One Cove Rangers.

The 18-year-old burst onto the scene at Dens Park two years ago, impressing with his mature displays in the middle of the park.

That led to Robertson being named the club’s Young Player of the Year for 2019/20.

Since that point, however, it’s been more of a struggle for the Scotland U/19 international.

He admitted his confidence took a hit last season and then injury struck to end his campaign early.

To get his belief topped up again, Robertson was sent out to Paul Hartley’s Cove until January.

And he’s feeling more like his old self.

Speaking to the Courier, Robertson said: “I feel like I’m starting to get there again. It wasn’t a lull really but I felt I wasn’t consistent enough.

“That’s what I’m trying to get out on loan.

“I need consistency so I can be trusted to go out and play on a Saturday.

“Paul Hartley has trusted me so far, he’s been putting me in the team.

“He’s been really good for me. Obviously he played my position and understands exactly how I can affect the game and where he can play me that will make a positive impact for the team.”

Experience to soak up

The experience in the Rangers side is undeniable with Robertson partnering FA Cup winner Fraser Fyvie and long-time Premiership player Iain Vigurs in the middle of the park.

And the Dens Park youngster is trying to soak up as much knowledge as he can.

“It’s a good squad – Mitch Megginson, Rory McAllister, Iain Vigurs, Shay Logan, they’ve all been good with me.

“Iain Vigurs and Shay Logan especially. I feel like I’ve been playing well with Shay up the right recently, he helps me a lot on that side.

“He’s played a lot of games at a good level and he’s a really good guy as well.

“The midfield has been me, Iain Vigurs and Fraser Fyvie the last couple of weeks so that’s been good.

“Fraser has obviously been down south and played at a really high level.”

He added: “It’s good, I’m enjoying it. Since the first session the boys have all been good with me and the manager has been great.

“It’s different to being at Dundee, training twice a week at nights, but I’m adapting to it and enjoying it.

“League One is a really tough league, really tight with some good teams.

“The standard is good and there are a lot of players who have played in the Premiership and Championship.

“People think the lower leagues in Scotland aren’t good quality but it is a really tough league.”

What’s next?

But what comes next for one of Dundee’s brightest young talents?

“My loan is until January and I’m just focusing on playing well with Cove, get as many starts as I can, have an impact on the team and see what happens when I get back to Dundee,” Robertson added.

“People come up and watch the games for the club, see how we’re getting on and report back to the manager.

“Hopefully I can get back in the first team when I come back, that’s what I am trying to do.

“I just need to keep the head down and keep working hard.

“If I get an opportunity I need to take it.”