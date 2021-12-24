Dundee face SFA probe over ‘suspicious betting patterns’ in Hearts clash

An error occurred. Please try again.

Bookmakers have flagged up “suspicious betting patterns” in Dundee’s clash with Hearts last weekend – and Dark Blues players could be spoken to as part of an SFA investigation.

According to a story in the Scottish Daily Mail, betting companies have urged Scottish football’s governing body to investigate after a number of bets were placed on yellow cards being dished out to Dundee stars.

Paul McGowan, Danny Mullen, Max Anderson and Leigh Griffiths were booked on the day by referee Willie Collum.

The Mail report that several bookies have expressed “serious concerns” over betting activity around the Premiership clash, which was won 1-0 by Hearts.

Gambling firms have an agreement to share information with the SFA on unusual stakes or patterns – and the Hampden-based body’s “security and integrity unit” are now set to look into the match.

Dundee players could be interviewed as part of any investigation and, should any evidence of wrongdoing be uncovered, the matter will be referred to the SFA’s compliance officer for disciplinary consideration.

Bookmakers could also make a complaint to Police Scotland.

Dundee FC have been approached for comment by Courier Sport.