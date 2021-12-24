Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee face SFA probe over ‘suspicious betting patterns’ in Hearts clash

By Sean Hamilton
December 24 2021, 10.21am Updated: December 24 2021, 5.22pm
Dundee star Max Anderson challenges Hearts' Jamie Walker in last weekend's clash, which is now under investigation over betting irregularities
Bookmakers have flagged up “suspicious betting patterns” in Dundee’s clash with Hearts last weekend – and Dark Blues players could be spoken to as part of an SFA investigation.

According to a story in the Scottish Daily Mail, betting companies have urged Scottish football’s governing body to investigate after a number of bets were placed on yellow cards being dished out to Dundee stars.

Paul McGowan, Danny Mullen, Max Anderson and Leigh Griffiths were booked on the day by referee Willie Collum.

The Mail report that several bookies have expressed “serious concerns” over betting activity around the Premiership clash, which was won 1-0 by Hearts.

Paul McGowan battles for possession with Hearts’ Peter Haring in last weekend’s clash at Dens Park

Gambling firms have an agreement to share information with the SFA on unusual stakes or patterns – and the Hampden-based body’s “security and integrity unit” are now set to look into the match.

Dundee players could be interviewed as part of any investigation and, should any evidence of wrongdoing be uncovered, the matter will be referred to the SFA’s compliance officer for disciplinary consideration.

Bookmakers could also make a complaint to Police Scotland.

Dundee FC have been approached for comment by Courier Sport.

