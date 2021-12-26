Dundee postponement request rejected by SPFL after positive Covid case ahead of Aberdeen clash

An error occurred. Please try again.

The SPFL have rejected a request from Dundee to postpone today’s Premiership clash at Aberdeen.

The Dark Blues released a statement just hours before the Pittodrie fixture after Covid testing returned a positive case.

In addition to one player contracting the virus, a further five have been required to self-isolate after being deemed close contacts. A staff member is also isolating.

Dundee’s squad was already threadbare thanks to a number of injuries and has now been reduced even further.

With only 14 available players – three of them goalkeepers – the Dark Blues requested a postponement of the fixture.

However, league chiefs have turned down that request.

The Dundee statement read: “We can confirm that our scheduled testing for Covid-19 this morning returned a positive case.

“As a result, five further players have been identified as close contacts.

“With these players missing and our current injury situation, we took the decision to request a postponement of today’s fixture against Aberdeen.

“The postponement request has been rejected by the SPFL and we travel with a squad of 14 players which includes 3 goalkeepers.

“A further member of the first-team coaching staff is also isolating.”