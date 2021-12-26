Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee postponement request rejected by SPFL after positive Covid case ahead of Aberdeen clash

By George Cran
December 26 2021, 11.40am Updated: December 26 2021, 11.42am
Dens Park, home of Dundee FC.
The SPFL have rejected a request from Dundee to postpone today’s Premiership clash at Aberdeen.

The Dark Blues released a statement just hours before the Pittodrie fixture after Covid testing returned a positive case.

In addition to one player contracting the virus, a further five have been required to self-isolate after being deemed close contacts. A staff member is also isolating.

Dundee’s squad was already threadbare thanks to a number of injuries and has now been reduced even further.

With only 14 available players – three of them goalkeepers – the Dark Blues requested a postponement of the fixture.

However, league chiefs have turned down that request.

The Dundee statement read: “We can confirm that our scheduled testing for Covid-19 this morning returned a positive case.

“As a result, five further players have been identified as close contacts.

“With these players missing and our current injury situation, we took the decision to request a postponement of today’s fixture against Aberdeen.

“The postponement request has been rejected by the SPFL and we travel with a squad of 14 players which includes 3 goalkeepers.

“A further member of the first-team coaching staff is also isolating.”

 

