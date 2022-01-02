Dundee loanee Corey Panter recalled by parent club Luton Town

An error occurred. Please try again.

Corey Panter’s time at Dundee is at an end after Luton Town recalled the 21-year-old.

Signed on a season-long loan in July, Panter made just two first-team appearances for the Dark Blues.

An almost ever-present on the bench, the defender had to wait until Boxing Day to make his league debut for the club.

That came amid a squad crisis at Aberdeen as injuries and a Covid case left Dundee short of available players.

Speaking to the Courier, Panter admitted his time at Dens Park had been “disheartening” after playing so few minutes.

Now his parent club have moved to bring the versatile defender back down south.

He has had previous loans at Hendon and Biggleswade Town in the English non-league.

In his time at Dens Park he scored on debut in a Premier Sports Cup win over Forfar and also grabbed an assist for Dundee’s U/20s in a Challenge Cup defeat to Peterhead.