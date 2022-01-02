Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee loanee Corey Panter recalled by parent club Luton Town

By George Cran
January 2 2022, 5.08pm Updated: January 2 2022, 5.10pm
Corey Panter has returned to Luton Town.
Corey Panter has returned to Luton Town.

Corey Panter’s time at Dundee is at an end after Luton Town recalled the 21-year-old.

Signed on a season-long loan in July, Panter made just two first-team appearances for the Dark Blues.

An almost ever-present on the bench, the defender had to wait until Boxing Day to make his league debut for the club.

That came amid a squad crisis at Aberdeen as injuries and a Covid case left Dundee short of available players.

Panter in action against Aberdeen.

Speaking to the Courier, Panter admitted his time at Dens Park had been “disheartening” after playing so few minutes.

Now his parent club have moved to bring the versatile defender back down south.

He has had previous loans at Hendon and Biggleswade Town in the English non-league.

In his time at Dens Park he scored on debut in a Premier Sports Cup win over Forfar and also grabbed an assist for Dundee’s U/20s in a Challenge Cup defeat to Peterhead.

 

Corey Panter admits time at Dundee has been ‘disheartening’ but Luton Town loanee determined to build on Premiership debut

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier