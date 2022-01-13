Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee goalie Adam Legzdins takes next step toward realising international dream with Latvia

By George Cran
January 13 2022, 8.00am Updated: January 13 2022, 9.15am
Adam Legzdins
Dundee goalkeeper Adam Legzdins has taken the next step in realising his dream of playing international football.

However, the 35-year-old admits he’s been frustrated by the slow process in allowing him to play for Latvia.

The Englishman’s grandparents moved to the UK from the Baltic nation after the Second World War.

Throughout a career that’s seen Legzdins turn out for Derby County and Birmingham City, the Dundee goalkeeper has had contact from the Latvia national side.

However, he’s never been closer to an international call-up after beginning the citizenship process that is required by Fifa.

Ranked 134th in the world, Latvia struggled to make in-roads in a tough World Cup qualifying group that included Netherlands, Turkey and Norway but did finish up with a 3-1 win over Gibraltar.

Legzdins punches clear against Rangers.

And were in search of a new goalkeeping option after first choice Pavels Steinbors was dropped by his club side.

He wasn’t included in their latest squad with Roberts Ozols of Riga the only capped goalkeeper called up.

‘Long, drawn out process’

After impressing in the Scottish Premiership, Legzdins has revealed he’s spoken to coach Dainis Kazakevics about a future call-up.

“I have spoken with the national manager when they first got in contact in August,” the Dens goalie said.

“They’ve contacted my agent and they’ve also contacted other people to see if I would be interested. Nothing has happened since.

“The manager has said some nice and promising things and I have made him know how I feel about things but until the paperwork comes through there is nothing I can do.

Norway’s former Celtic man Mohamed Elyounoussi (L) is denied by Latvia goalkeeper Roberts Ozols in November.

“I have said I would like to be involved and I have sent out so much paperwork and old passports.

Digging

“It has been a big thing because my grandparents came across to Britain after the Second World War.

“I had to do a lot of digging and research to get the necessary paperwork and now everything has been sent away now.

“This is the first time I have sent all the paperwork off.

“You have to apply for a passport and citizenship so it is a long, drawn out process.

“There have been a few conversations but the frustrating thing is that I have missed a few international games.”

Latvia in 2022

Latvia were drawn in League D in the Nations League and will face Liechtenstein, Andorra, and either Kazakhstan or Moldova, kicking off in June.

“They have some good games in the Nations League having seen the draw,” added Legzdins.

“They’ve also played recent games against Holland and Turkey which would have been great to have been a part of.

“They have a training camp in March as opposed to a game.

“I just need to keep playing well for Dundee.

“That is my only focus.

“I just need to keep playing well for my club side and everything else will take care of itself after that.”

 

