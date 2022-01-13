Dundee goalie Adam Legzdins takes next step toward realising international dream with Latvia

An error occurred. Please try again.

Dundee goalkeeper Adam Legzdins has taken the next step in realising his dream of playing international football.

However, the 35-year-old admits he’s been frustrated by the slow process in allowing him to play for Latvia.

The Englishman’s grandparents moved to the UK from the Baltic nation after the Second World War.

Throughout a career that’s seen Legzdins turn out for Derby County and Birmingham City, the Dundee goalkeeper has had contact from the Latvia national side.

However, he’s never been closer to an international call-up after beginning the citizenship process that is required by Fifa.

Ranked 134th in the world, Latvia struggled to make in-roads in a tough World Cup qualifying group that included Netherlands, Turkey and Norway but did finish up with a 3-1 win over Gibraltar.

And were in search of a new goalkeeping option after first choice Pavels Steinbors was dropped by his club side.

He wasn’t included in their latest squad with Roberts Ozols of Riga the only capped goalkeeper called up.

‘Long, drawn out process’

After impressing in the Scottish Premiership, Legzdins has revealed he’s spoken to coach Dainis Kazakevics about a future call-up.

“I have spoken with the national manager when they first got in contact in August,” the Dens goalie said.

“They’ve contacted my agent and they’ve also contacted other people to see if I would be interested. Nothing has happened since.

“The manager has said some nice and promising things and I have made him know how I feel about things but until the paperwork comes through there is nothing I can do.

“I have said I would like to be involved and I have sent out so much paperwork and old passports.

Digging

“It has been a big thing because my grandparents came across to Britain after the Second World War.

“I had to do a lot of digging and research to get the necessary paperwork and now everything has been sent away now.

“This is the first time I have sent all the paperwork off.

“You have to apply for a passport and citizenship so it is a long, drawn out process.

“There have been a few conversations but the frustrating thing is that I have missed a few international games.”

Latvia in 2022

Latvia were drawn in League D in the Nations League and will face Liechtenstein, Andorra, and either Kazakhstan or Moldova, kicking off in June.

“They have some good games in the Nations League having seen the draw,” added Legzdins.

“They’ve also played recent games against Holland and Turkey which would have been great to have been a part of.

“They have a training camp in March as opposed to a game.

“I just need to keep playing well for Dundee.

“That is my only focus.

“I just need to keep playing well for my club side and everything else will take care of itself after that.”