Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee striker Leigh Griffiths won’t be returning to Celtic, Ange Postecoglou confirms

By Eric Nicolson
January 13 2022, 4.50pm Updated: January 13 2022, 6.33pm
Leigh Griffiths won't be returning to Celtic.
Leigh Griffiths won't be returning to Celtic.

If Dundee cut short their Leigh Griffiths loan, the Celtic striker won’t be heading back to Parkhead, according to Hoops boss Ange Postecoglou.

The Scotland international is still training with the Dark Blues but the Dens Park club are in the process of either activating a break clause or renegotiating the terms of their season-long deal.

Postecoglou, however, made it clear that one option that isn’t on the table for the second half of the Premiership campaign is Griffiths pulling on a green and white shirt again.

“That dialogue hasn’t included me,” he said.

“Leigh’s situation is that he will probably be looking at opportunities elsewhere and that’s kind of where I see it as well.”

If fresh terms are agreed between Celtic and Dundee, or indeed if Griffiths left Dens, it would help boost funds for manager James McPake in the January transfer market.

Canadian international midfielder Jay Chapman was his first signing of 2022.

Dundee goalie Adam Legzdins takes next step toward realising international dream with Latvia

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier