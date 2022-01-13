Dundee striker Leigh Griffiths won’t be returning to Celtic, Ange Postecoglou confirms

If Dundee cut short their Leigh Griffiths loan, the Celtic striker won’t be heading back to Parkhead, according to Hoops boss Ange Postecoglou.

The Scotland international is still training with the Dark Blues but the Dens Park club are in the process of either activating a break clause or renegotiating the terms of their season-long deal.

Postecoglou, however, made it clear that one option that isn’t on the table for the second half of the Premiership campaign is Griffiths pulling on a green and white shirt again.

“That dialogue hasn’t included me,” he said.

“Leigh’s situation is that he will probably be looking at opportunities elsewhere and that’s kind of where I see it as well.”

If fresh terms are agreed between Celtic and Dundee, or indeed if Griffiths left Dens, it would help boost funds for manager James McPake in the January transfer market.

Canadian international midfielder Jay Chapman was his first signing of 2022.