Dundee transfer update: James McPake on Hibs pair Scott Allan, Christian Doidge and Celtic defender Osaze Urhoghide

Dundee boss James McPake has refused to be drawn on any move for Hibs pair Scott Allan and Christian Doidge.

The Courier reported on Sunday that the Dark Blues were keen to land the playmaker and striker as McPake searches for January reinforcements.

However, there won’t be any new faces on show for the Dens men as the action gets back under way in the Premiership with a trip to Livingston on Tuesday night.

When asked about Allan and Doidge, McPake wasn’t giving anything away in his pre-match press conference.

“They are good players, the two of them,” he said

“Scott is very good and has been here before. Doidge has played against my team before and I’ve seen a lot of him.

“They are two good players but they are Hibernian players.”

Asked if the pair were available would he be interested, the Dens boss replied: “I’m concentrating on Livingston. It is a massive game.

“I am preparing my team and I’ll maybe have a think about that after the game tomorrow.”

Osaze Urhoghide

Despite frustrations in the transfer window, McPake remains certain his squad will be stronger come the end of the month.

A loan deal for Celtic defender Osaze Urhoghide is not dead yet while the Dens boss insists work will continue around the clock to bring in new faces.

On Urhoghide, McPake said: “That is one we thought we’d have done by now. There have been a couple like that.

“It could still happen but I think he has a few options.

“It is one we will revisit after tomorrow night.”

‘Nothing happening quickly’

McPake added: “We’re seeing clubs and players taking their time but that’s not something we want to hear. We want to act.

“It is a busy period in terms of games and transfers but nothing is happening quickly.

“It has been tough.

“We have a game tomorrow night and then come Saturday we will hopefully be stronger.

“It is not down to lack of trying or work.

“There has been plenty press surrounding the names we have been linked with, most of which has been true.

“When players decide to go elsewhere, there is normally a reason behind that.

“But we will be stronger at the end of the window, I am sure of that.”