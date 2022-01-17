Dundee transfer update: James McPake on Hibs pair Scott Allan, Christian Doidge and Celtic defender Osaze Urhoghide

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee transfer update: James McPake on Hibs pair Scott Allan, Christian Doidge and Celtic defender Osaze Urhoghide

By George Cran
January 17 2022, 10.27pm Updated: January 18 2022, 9.41am
Dundee boss James McPake and Hibs pair Scott Allan and Christian Doidge.
Dundee boss James McPake has refused to be drawn on any move for Hibs pair Scott Allan and Christian Doidge.

The Courier reported on Sunday that the Dark Blues were keen to land the playmaker and striker as McPake searches for January reinforcements.

However, there won’t be any new faces on show for the Dens men as the action gets back under way in the Premiership with a trip to Livingston on Tuesday night.

Hibs playmaker Scott Allan.

When asked about Allan and Doidge, McPake wasn’t giving anything away in his pre-match press conference.

“They are good players, the two of them,” he said

“Scott is very good and has been here before. Doidge has played against my team before and I’ve seen a lot of him.

“They are two good players but they are Hibernian players.”

Christian Doidge celebrates a goal for Hibs.

Asked if the pair were available would he be interested, the Dens boss replied: “I’m concentrating on Livingston. It is a massive game.

“I am preparing my team and I’ll maybe have a think about that after the game tomorrow.”

Osaze Urhoghide

Despite frustrations in the transfer window, McPake remains certain his squad will be stronger come the end of the month.

A loan deal for Celtic defender Osaze Urhoghide is not dead yet while the Dens boss insists work will continue around the clock to bring in new faces.

Dundee FC are eyeing Celtic defender Osaze Urhoghide for a loan.
Celtic defender Osaze Urhoghide signed a four-year deal at Parkhead in the summer.

On Urhoghide, McPake said: “That is one we thought we’d have done by now. There have been a couple like that.

“It could still happen but I think he has a few options.

“It is one we will revisit after tomorrow night.”

‘Nothing happening quickly’

McPake added: “We’re seeing clubs and players taking their time but that’s not something we want to hear. We want to act.

“It is a busy period in terms of games and transfers but nothing is happening quickly.

“It has been tough.

Dundee boss James McPake.

“We have a game tomorrow night and then come Saturday we will hopefully be stronger.

“It is not down to lack of trying or work.

“There has been plenty press surrounding the names we have been linked with, most of which has been true.

“When players decide to go elsewhere, there is normally a reason behind that.

“But we will be stronger at the end of the window, I am sure of that.”

 

