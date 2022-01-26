Dundee boss James McPake pleased with ‘roll-the-sleeves-up’ attitude at St Johnstone but wants more killer instinct

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee boss James McPake was delighted with the effort from his side as they ended their run of straight league defeats at St Johnstone.

But he’s asked for more from his frontline after the 0-0 draw against the Premiership’s bottom side at McDiarmid Park.

In a match of few chances in windy conditions, the Dark Blues weren’t able to test Zander Clark in the home goal as much as they would’ve liked.

Leigh Griffiths came closest for the visitors with a fierce effort in the second half as Dundee remain four points behind Ross County in 10th.

However, McPake was happy with his side’s defensive showing as they claimed back-to-back clean sheets.

The Dens boss said: “It was tough conditions on a tough pitch but the players gave me everything.

“We lacked a bit in the final third. We were unlucky with a couple, the one Charlie (Adam) fired across sums us up at the minute. Up the other end, it probably goes in.

“There wasn’t much in the game. We rolled the sleeves up when we had to.

“St Johnstone are fighting for their lives just like us. It was two teams battling it out.”

Punishing

The second half saw a debut for new signing Niall McGinn after he joined from Aberdeen on Monday.

The 34-year-old looked bright on the left flank and created a couple of good moments.

But McPake would like to see more killer instinct from his side.

“When Niall McGinn came on he looked good,” he added.

“Charlie’s ball to Griff was unbelievable and on another day that would have been a goal.

“We had some great balls into the box which is annoying me because we should be getting on the end of them. We should be punishing teams.

“But defensively I thought we were excellent dealing with a physical front two.

“It’s a sore one because we wanted three points.

“On the whole, it’s probably a fair result.”