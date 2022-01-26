Dundee boss James McPake pleased with ‘roll-the-sleeves-up’ attitude at St Johnstone but wants more killer instinct

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee boss James McPake pleased with ‘roll-the-sleeves-up’ attitude at St Johnstone but wants more killer instinct

By George Cran
January 26 2022, 10.52pm
Dundee boss James McPake at McDiarmid Park.
Dundee boss James McPake at McDiarmid Park.

Dundee boss James McPake was delighted with the effort from his side as they ended their run of straight league defeats at St Johnstone.

But he’s asked for more from his frontline after the 0-0 draw against the Premiership’s bottom side at McDiarmid Park.

In a match of few chances in windy conditions, the Dark Blues weren’t able to test Zander Clark in the home goal as much as they would’ve liked.

Leigh Griffiths came closest for the visitors with a fierce effort in the second half as Dundee remain four points behind Ross County in 10th.

However, McPake was happy with his side’s defensive showing as they claimed back-to-back clean sheets.

St Johnstone defend a Dundee corner as Ryan Sweeney lurks. Supplied by SNS

The Dens boss said: “It was tough conditions on a tough pitch but the players gave me everything.

“We lacked a bit in the final third. We were unlucky with a couple, the one Charlie (Adam) fired across sums us up at the minute. Up the other end, it probably goes in.

“There wasn’t much in the game. We rolled the sleeves up when we had to.

“St Johnstone are fighting for their lives just like us. It was two teams battling it out.”

Punishing

The second half saw a debut for new signing Niall McGinn after he joined from Aberdeen on Monday.

The 34-year-old looked bright on the left flank and created a couple of good moments.

But McPake would like to see more killer instinct from his side.

“When Niall McGinn came on he looked good,” he added.

Niall McGinn made his Dundee debut at St Johnstone.

“Charlie’s ball to Griff was unbelievable and on another day that would have been a goal.

“We had some great balls into the box which is annoying me because we should be getting on the end of them. We should be punishing teams.

“But defensively I thought we were excellent dealing with a physical front two.

“It’s a sore one because we wanted three points.

“On the whole, it’s probably a fair result.”

 

Dundee boss James McPake hails ‘hungry’ new signing Niall McGinn as he closes in on fresh additions

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier