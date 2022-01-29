Dundee recall defender Sam Fisher from Forfar as Loons boss Gary Irvine seals deal for midfielder

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee recall defender Sam Fisher from Forfar as Loons boss Gary Irvine seals deal for midfielder

By George Cran
January 29 2022, 2.09pm
On loan Dundee defender Sam Fisher could face another period on the sidelines after picking up an injury in Forfar's win over Stirling Albion.
Sam Fisher has spent this season on loan at Forfar Athletic.

Dundee have recalled defender Sam Fisher from loan at Forfar.

The centre-back has spent the season with Gary Irvine’s Loons as they challenge at the top of League Two.

Injuries have restricted the 20-year-old’s game time at Station Park, however, and he’s only played six times.

Today Forfar announced the Premiership side had brought an end to Fisher’s temporary spell with the club.

And he was due to be included in the Dark Blues’ squad to face St Mirren today before that match was postponed.

Sam Fisher could return to Forfar.

But he could yet return with lower league clubs permitted to loan players beyond the end of Monday’s transfer window.

Fisher ‘situation will be reviewed’

In announcing Fisher’s recall, the League Two side also revealed the loan capture of Kilmarnock midfielder Tomas Brindley.

The 20-year-old played 12 times for Dumbarton in League One last term.

The Forfar statement read: “Sam Fisher has been recalled by Dundee and is in their squad for the clash with St. Mirren at Dens this afternoon (this match has since been postponed).

“His situation moving forward will be reviewed and the subject of further discussion between the clubs over the next couple of weeks.

Forfar player-boss Gary Irvine.

“Manager Gary Irvine though has secured the services on a temporary transfer until the end of the campaign of 20-year-old midfield player Tomas Brindley from Kilmarnock.

“Tomas played in the recent closed-door friendly against East Craigie for the Loons and was on loan at Dumbarton in the early part of the season making a dozen appearances for the Sons.”

 

