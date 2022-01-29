Dundee recall defender Sam Fisher from Forfar as Loons boss Gary Irvine seals deal for midfielder

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee have recalled defender Sam Fisher from loan at Forfar.

The centre-back has spent the season with Gary Irvine’s Loons as they challenge at the top of League Two.

Injuries have restricted the 20-year-old’s game time at Station Park, however, and he’s only played six times.

Today Forfar announced the Premiership side had brought an end to Fisher’s temporary spell with the club.

And he was due to be included in the Dark Blues’ squad to face St Mirren today before that match was postponed.

But he could yet return with lower league clubs permitted to loan players beyond the end of Monday’s transfer window.

Fisher ‘situation will be reviewed’

In announcing Fisher’s recall, the League Two side also revealed the loan capture of Kilmarnock midfielder Tomas Brindley.

The 20-year-old played 12 times for Dumbarton in League One last term.

The Forfar statement read: “Sam Fisher has been recalled by Dundee and is in their squad for the clash with St. Mirren at Dens this afternoon (this match has since been postponed).

“His situation moving forward will be reviewed and the subject of further discussion between the clubs over the next couple of weeks.

“Manager Gary Irvine though has secured the services on a temporary transfer until the end of the campaign of 20-year-old midfield player Tomas Brindley from Kilmarnock.

“Tomas played in the recent closed-door friendly against East Craigie for the Loons and was on loan at Dumbarton in the early part of the season making a dozen appearances for the Sons.”