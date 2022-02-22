Defending as a team key to safety for Dundee as McGhee eyes clean sheet against St Mirren

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Defending as a team key to safety for Dundee as McGhee eyes clean sheet against St Mirren

By Scott Lorimer
February 22 2022, 10.27pm
Mark McGhee watched his first Dundee game in charge from the stands but has been impressed by what he's seen.
Mark McGhee watched his first Dundee game in charge from the stands but has been impressed by what he's seen.

Dundee boss Mark McGhee says his side won’t get “carried away” after an impressive showing at Celtic.

McGhee only took charge of the side on Thursday but will oversee his second game on Wednesday night against St Mirren.

A late goal at Parkhead consigned Dundee to their 15th league defeat of the season.

The Dundee players were left gutted at their late defeat to Celtic.
The Dundee players were left gutted at their late defeat to Celtic.

The Dark Blues looked hard to beat on Sunday and were minutes away from earning a much-needed point until the Hoops pounced in the dying moments.

Even though they conceded three the Dark Blues defence looked steady and hard to break down against a ruthless Celtic side.

Defending as a team

That was one of the positives for McGhee who is now backing his players to continue to better the transition from defensive into attack, starting against the Buddies.

“I have looked at [the Celtic game] but I don’t think it has to be an appetite to defend individually,” he said.

“It is more about understanding what we can do when we defend well and then how can we attack.

Mark McGhee believes defending as a team will see them up the table.
Mark McGhee believes defending as a team will see them up the table.

“It is a team. It is a joined-up thing that will make us a better team defensively.

“It is about what the two strikers do and what the midfield do to protect the defence and then how the back line protects the goalkeeper.

“It is a team thing more than an individual thing.

“There has never been any question over these boys individually; they just need to be organised in a slightly different way, to make us harder to beat.”

Clean sheet against St Mirren

McGhee is impressed by what he has seen from his players but, with a short space of time between his first two games in charge, he admits they haven’t had a lot of time to fully implement their plan.

“Some things need to be instilled and then they can work on things week in week out and they become part of their fabric,” he said.

“What we are giving them just now is stuff to take into the games.

“We can’t cure everything in three or four days.

Mark McGhee and is assistant Simon Rusk prior to their encounter with Celtic on Sunday.
Mark McGhee and is assistant Simon Rusk prior to their encounter with Celtic on Sunday.

“The fact it is a game in hand it is an opportunity.

“We are not going to get carried away with a reasonable performance on Sunday.

“We’re looking at a situation where we are bottom of the league and we have the worst goals against record in the league.

“We need to turn things around and that means to stop leaking goals.

“Where it takes us to in terms of results we will see but it is a performance and clean sheet we are looking for.”

