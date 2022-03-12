Dundee assistant Simon Rusk eyes Scottish Cup ‘lift’ from Rangers clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee assistant Simon Rusk eyes Scottish Cup ‘lift’ from Rangers clash

By Scott Lorimer
March 12 2022, 8.00am
Dundee assistant manager Simon Rusk
Dundee assistant manager Simon Rusk

Simon Rusk hopes a Scottish Cup win over Rangers will give them Dundee the lift they need in the battle for Premiership survival.

The Dark Blues are a point adrift of St Johnstone at the foot of the table but will have a break from league action this weekend.

The Dee have the chance to make their first Scottish Cup semi-final since 2006 but will first have to overcome Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side.

Rangers ran out 3-0 winners against Red Star Belgrade in the first leg of their UEFA Europa League tie
Rangers ran out 3-0 winners against Red Star Belgrade in the first leg of their UEFA Europa League tie

Rangers go into the clash fresh from a 3-0 win over Red Star Belgrade.

Rusk was impressed by what he saw on Thursday but insists Dundee have nothing to fear.

‘Good occasion’

“Any side that Rangers put out, we know it’s going to be a big challenge,” Rusk, who will again take the team with Mark McGhee isolating, said.

“It’s not that we fear. We’ve got to look forward to it. It’s going to be a good occasion and a brilliant day for everyone really.

“If we can get the result, give the place a lift and give the fans something to get behind, that will be in the front of our thinking.

“We’ve had a lot of adversity in the last two weeks.

Dundee coaches Simon Rusk and Dave Mackay will again take the team with Mark McGhee isolating due to Covid
Dundee coaches Simon Rusk and Dave Mackay will again take the team with Mark McGhee isolating due to Covid

“We’ve been missing a lot of players and been going into these games without a recognised forward. We lost our captain [Lee Ashcroft] in the warm up.

“It’s not a straight forward situation for us at the minute and what we’ve got to do is knit together.

“Everyone has got to stay together and push in the right direction.

“That starts with us, the players on the pitch.

“If we can unite that feeling and almost have that siege mentality really, particularly when things are tough, and this is the perfect game for us Sunday.”

