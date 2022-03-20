Dundee 1-2 Rangers: Spirited Dark Blues suffer late defeat against the champions after Christie Elliott opener

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Dundee 1-2 Rangers: Spirited Dark Blues suffer late defeat against the champions after Christie Elliott opener

By George Cran
March 20 2022, 2.05pm Updated: March 20 2022, 3.11pm
Aaron Ramsey celebrates his equaliser against Dundee.
Aaron Ramsey celebrates his equaliser against Dundee.

Dundee’s battling display at home to Rangers gave hope that their fight against relegation isn’t yet over.

The Dark Blues do, though, remain four points adrift at the bottom of the table after seeing a first-half lead overcome by the champions.

Christie Elliott’s early header took advantage of a lacklustre start from the Gers, who missed a first-half penalty.

The Europa League quarter-finalists ramped up the pressure in the second half with Aaron Ramsey equalising before Connor Goldson snatched a winner on 86 minutes.

Fighting start

Dundee’s Christie Elliott celebrates making it 1-0 against Rangers.

Mark McGhee rang the changes with five new faces in the starting line-up.

Goalkeeper Ian Lawlor returned despite good showings by youngster Harry Sharp while there was a first start for Christie Elliott in almost two months.

Max Anderson dropped to the bench while Danny Mullen missed out with a knock.

Rangers, meanwhile, changed four from their trip to Red Star in midweek with Welsh international star Ramsey returning to midfield.

After the meek nature of their loss last weekend, Dundee were far more up for the battle this time around.

Lining up 5-4-1, the home wing-backs combined to give the Premiership’s bottom side a surprise lead.

Christie Elliott beats Ryan Kent at the far post to open the scoring.

Jordan Marshall down the left swung in a peach of a cross, taking out Allan McGregor, that found the head of Elliott to nod in from close range.

Those two combined again shortly afterward as the Rangers defence creaked.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side were all at sea, struggling to cope with the bobbly Dens pitch.

But they did go close through an Alfredo Morelos header and Connor Goldson volley.

And they were given the opportunity to level matters from the spot after referee Bobby Madden harshly penalised Jordan McGhee for a slight pull on Morelos.

Justice was done, however, as the usually reliable James Tavernier smashed the spot-kick over the bar.

Rangers’ James Tavernier smashes his penalty over the bar.

Pressure pays

As expected, the visiting champions upped their game and began to lay siege to the Dundee goal in the second half with Lawlor a busy, busy man.

After saving from Morelos and then a top stop to deny a Ramsey header, Lawlor was finally beaten on 64 minutes.

It was that man Ramsey who broke the home side’s resolve, knocking in at the far post after Kemar Roofe sent the ball across goal.

Aaron Ramsey makes it 1-1.

Just when it looked like Dundee had weathered the storm in the second half and were looking fairly comfortable, Goldson struck.

The goal had an element of fortune about it as Roofe’s sclaffed effort looped up for the centre-back to knock the ball past Lawlor with just four minutes to go.

The Dark Blues ended the game with Ryan Sweeney as a makeshift target man but there was no coming back.

That saw McGhee’s first match in the dugout end in defeat but with signs there might still be life in this campaign yet.

Teams:

Dundee: Lawlor, Kerr, Sweeney, McGhee, Marshall, Byrne, McGowan (Anderson 53), Elliott, McDaid (McCowan 83), McMullan, Rudden (McGinn 72).

Subs not used: Sharp, Mulligan, Robertson, Daley-Campbell, Ibsen Rossi.

Rangers: McGregor, Tavernier, Goldson, Helander (Sakala 46), Bassey, Sands (Roofe 64), Lundstram, Arfield (Aribo 46), Ramsey (Kamara 85), Kent, Morelos (Balogun 88).

Subs not used: McLaughlin, Barisic, Jack, Amad.

Referee: Bobby Madden

Attendance: 7,669

