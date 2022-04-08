Dundee to continue tradition of ‘unique’ walk to Tannadice ahead of Saturday’s derby clash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee will continue the traditional walk across the road to Tannadice this weekend for a crucial derby at Dundee United.

The closest stadiums in world football give the clash between the city’s two sides a unique edge as the away players make their way to the game on foot.

In the last meeting between the city’s two rival clubs, United chose to forego that tradition by travelling to a hotel in the city centre before arriving at the front door of Dens by bus in February.

Though the Dark Blues will also head to a hotel pre-match, they plan to return to Dens Park before making the short walk to Tannadice.

🚎 We've arrived at Dens 📋 Team news in ten minutes… pic.twitter.com/BdG50HmMLY — Dundee United FC (@dundeeunitedfc) February 1, 2022

Dundee manager Mark McGhee insists traditions like that should be protected and he plans to embrace the uniqueness of his first Dundee derby.

“I’m looking forward to the march down there, though I’m not quite sure what it’ll be like,” the Dens boss said.

“It’s all part of the fun.

“I think the tradition is brilliant. Stuff like that is outstanding.

“It’s really special and makes the game unique.

“God almighty, there has been so much knocked out of the game these days.

“So, a little bit of theatre, yeah, bring it on.”

Up for the challenge

That’s also his attitude heading into the game itself as his Dundee side come into the game in serious relegation trouble.

Six points adrift with six games to go, wins are required sooner rather than later.

Since taking over, McGhee is yet to experience victory as manager in eight matches.

And Dundee have haven’t won at Tannadice since 2004.

However, he says runs like those are there to be broken – and McGhee insists the challenge to turn over an 18-year record is one he relishes.

“I like those sort of things, being the first team to do it since 2004 would be great,” he added.

“The team have everything to play for so why not.

“I don’t know if they’ve ever went down there in more important circumstances than we are.

“So the players have every motivation to go down there and win.

“Everything is on us to give everything we possibly can to win the game.”