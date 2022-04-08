Dundee to continue tradition of ‘unique’ walk to Tannadice ahead of Saturday’s derby clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Dundee to continue tradition of ‘unique’ walk to Tannadice ahead of Saturday’s derby clash

By George Cran
April 8 2022, 8.00am Updated: April 8 2022, 9.28am
Dundee players and staff walk to Tannadice earlier this season.
Dundee players and staff walk to Tannadice earlier this season.

Dundee will continue the traditional walk across the road to Tannadice this weekend for a crucial derby at Dundee United.

The closest stadiums in world football give the clash between the city’s two sides a unique edge as the away players make their way to the game on foot.

In the last meeting between the city’s two rival clubs, United chose to forego that tradition by travelling to a hotel in the city centre before arriving at the front door of Dens by bus in February.

Though the Dark Blues will also head to a hotel pre-match, they plan to return to Dens Park before making the short walk to Tannadice.

Dundee manager Mark McGhee insists traditions like that should be protected and he plans to embrace the uniqueness of his first Dundee derby.

“I’m looking forward to the march down there, though I’m not quite sure what it’ll be like,” the Dens boss said.

“It’s all part of the fun.

“I think the tradition is brilliant. Stuff like that is outstanding.

“It’s really special and makes the game unique.

“God almighty, there has been so much knocked out of the game these days.

“So, a little bit of theatre, yeah, bring it on.”

Up for the challenge

That’s also his attitude heading into the game itself as his Dundee side come into the game in serious relegation trouble.

Six points adrift with six games to go, wins are required sooner rather than later.

Since taking over, McGhee is yet to experience victory as manager in eight matches.

And Dundee have haven’t won at Tannadice since 2004.

Dundee manager Mark McGhee.

However, he says runs like those are there to be broken – and McGhee insists the challenge to turn over an 18-year record is one he relishes.

“I like those sort of things, being the first team to do it since 2004 would be great,” he added.

“The team have everything to play for so why not.

“I don’t know if they’ve ever went down there in more important circumstances than we are.

“So the players have every motivation to go down there and win.

“Everything is on us to give everything we possibly can to win the game.”

