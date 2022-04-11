Motherwell defender Ricki Lamie admits he could pull out of Dundee pre-contract agreement

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Motherwell defender Ricki Lamie says he could rip up his Dens Park pre-contract agreement with Dundee on the verge of relegation and with James McPake no longer in charge.

In January, the 28-year-old agreed a deal to join the Dark Blues in the summer with his Fir Park contract coming to an end.

Then-boss McPake tried to sign the centre back in the winter transfer window but was unable to prise him away from the Lanarkshire side.

Clauses in contract

Now, with a change of management at Dens Park, and Dundee on the cusp of relegation, Lamie admits he could reverse his decision.

“Could I change my mind about the move? Aye, there are certain clauses in the contract,” Lamie told the Daily Record.

“I’m not exactly sure how it works but they were inserted due to the position that Dundee have found themselves in.

“Apart from anything else, I agreed to sign for one manager and he’s no longer there. That came as a bit of a surprise after he’d had a couple of good results.

“The gaffer’s been brilliant with me ever since I signed the pre-contract. We speak regularly and that won’t change. Motherwell have been great with me and, as a player, I just want to keep playing regularly. Then I’ll have stuff to decide.”

McPake

On signing his pre-contract agreement, Lamie says former Dee boss McPake was the main selling point.

“James McPake was really keen to get me on board,” he explained.

“He’d spoken to me earlier, when I left Livingston but before I joined Motherwell so I knew he really wanted me.

“On top of that, I’d started this season really well and then we brought in a few other players who play in my position.

“Now, though, I’ve fought my way back into the starting XI and I’m a mainstay again and the manager’s told me it’ll stay that way as long as I’m working hard.”