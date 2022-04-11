Motherwell defender Ricki Lamie admits he could pull out of Dundee pre-contract agreement

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Motherwell defender Ricki Lamie admits he could pull out of Dundee pre-contract agreement

By Scott Lorimer
April 11 2022, 11.31am Updated: April 11 2022, 12.24pm
Ricki Lamie has admitted he could turn down his move to Dundee
Ricki Lamie has admitted he could turn down his move to Dundee

Motherwell defender Ricki Lamie says he could rip up his Dens Park pre-contract agreement with Dundee on the verge of relegation and with James McPake no longer in charge.

In January, the 28-year-old agreed a deal to join the Dark Blues in the summer with his Fir Park contract coming to an end.

Then-boss McPake tried to sign the centre back in the winter transfer window but was unable to prise him away from the Lanarkshire side.

Clauses in contract

Now, with a change of management at Dens Park, and Dundee on the cusp of relegation, Lamie admits he could reverse his decision.

“Could I change my mind about the move? Aye, there are certain clauses in the contract,” Lamie told the Daily Record.

Ricki Lamie scored a last-gasp goal for Motherwell, securing their top-six position.

“I’m not exactly sure how it works but they were inserted due to the position that Dundee have found themselves in.

“Apart from anything else, I agreed to sign for one manager and he’s no longer there. That came as a bit of a surprise after he’d had a couple of good results.

“The gaffer’s been brilliant with me ever since I signed the pre-contract. We speak regularly and that won’t change. Motherwell have been great with me and, as a player, I just want to keep playing regularly. Then I’ll have stuff to decide.”

McPake

On signing his pre-contract agreement, Lamie says former Dee boss McPake was the main selling point.

“James McPake was really keen to get me on board,” he explained.

Former Dundee manager James McPake.
James McPake was key to Lamie signing the pre-contract.

“He’d spoken to me earlier, when I left Livingston but before I joined Motherwell so I knew he really wanted me.

“On top of that, I’d started this season really well and then we brought in a few other players who play in my position.

“Now, though, I’ve fought my way back into the starting XI and I’m a mainstay again and the manager’s told me it’ll stay that way as long as I’m working hard.”

Dundee FC accounts: Dark Blues come out of pandemic shutdown in PROFIT

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier