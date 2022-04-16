EXCLUSIVE: Dundee winger Paul McMullan vows Dark Blues will give everything in bid to beat the drop

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Paul McMullan insists Dundee will “give everything” in their bid to pull off a remarkable escape act as they near the relegation trapdoor.

The Dark Blues have five points to make up on nearest rivals St Johnstone as they prop up the rest of the Premiership table.

They have only five matches in which to pull off a major shock by taking the relegation play-off place from the Perth Saints and sending their Tayside rivals down instead.

And they have the immediate opportunity to cut the gap on St Johnstone next weekend at Dens Parks in a six-pointer at the foot of the table.

If they can grab a vital victory in that clash, they still need to better Saints’ final four matches by at least two points.

‘We showed what kind of group we are’

Though the odds are against them – 1/12 on to finish bottom at some bookies – winger McMullan says Dundee will leave everything they have out on the pitch.

And recent performances against Aberdeen and Dundee United demonstrated that.

“We showed what kind of group we are,” McMullan told the Courier.

“We know what kind of position we find ourselves in and it’s not a good one.

“But we’ll give it everything.

“We’ll do our best to get as many points as we can.

“It hasn’t always gone for us this season but we have always given everything we have got.

“Hopefully, it is enough. It might not be but we’ll give everything until it is decided.

“Hopefully, that gives us a chance.”

‘Half-chance’

The benefit of the Scottish top-flight’s late-season split means every team’s destiny, whether at the top or the bottom, is in their own hands.

In facing the teams closest to them in the table, there is opportunity.

And McMullan feels that hard-fought point at Tannadice has opened the door a little for Dundee to stay up.

“The point at Tannadice was big because our goal difference being less made it effectively seven points,” he added.

“Though, Celtic winning 7-0 helped the goal difference a bit.

“If it was seven points, we need results in three games, which is a lot in five.

“The point at Tannadice gives us a half-chance but we have to beat St Johnstone and then hope other things go your way at some point.

“That’s all we can do.”