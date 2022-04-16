EXCLUSIVE: Dundee winger Paul McMullan vows Dark Blues will give everything in bid to beat the drop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

EXCLUSIVE: Dundee winger Paul McMullan vows Dark Blues will give everything in bid to beat the drop

By George Cran
April 16 2022, 12.00pm
Paul McMullan celebrates after a win at St Mirren.
Paul McMullan celebrates after a win at St Mirren.

Paul McMullan insists Dundee will “give everything” in their bid to pull off a remarkable escape act as they near the relegation trapdoor.

The Dark Blues have five points to make up on nearest rivals St Johnstone as they prop up the rest of the Premiership table.

They have only five matches in which to pull off a major shock by taking the relegation play-off place from the Perth Saints and sending their Tayside rivals down instead.

And they have the immediate opportunity to cut the gap on St Johnstone next weekend at Dens Parks in a six-pointer at the foot of the table.

If they can grab a vital victory in that clash, they still need to better Saints’ final four matches by at least two points.

‘We showed what kind of group we are’

Though the odds are against them – 1/12 on to finish bottom at some bookies – winger McMullan says Dundee will leave everything they have out on the pitch.

Dundee players celebrate Charlie Adam’s equaliser at Tannadice.

And recent performances against Aberdeen and Dundee United demonstrated that.

“We showed what kind of group we are,” McMullan told the Courier.

“We know what kind of position we find ourselves in and it’s not a good one.

“But we’ll give it everything.

“We’ll do our best to get as many points as we can.

Paul McMullan and Dundee face St Johnstone at Dens Park next weekend.

“It hasn’t always gone for us this season but we have always given everything we have got.

“Hopefully, it is enough. It might not be but we’ll give everything until it is decided.

“Hopefully, that gives us a chance.”

‘Half-chance’

The benefit of the Scottish top-flight’s late-season split means every team’s destiny, whether at the top or the bottom, is in their own hands.

In facing the teams closest to them in the table, there is opportunity.

And McMullan feels that hard-fought point at Tannadice has opened the door a little for Dundee to stay up.

“The point at Tannadice was big because our goal difference being less made it effectively seven points,” he added.

“Though, Celtic winning 7-0 helped the goal difference a bit.

“If it was seven points, we need results in three games, which is a lot in five.

“The point at Tannadice gives us a half-chance but we have to beat St Johnstone and then hope other things go your way at some point.

“That’s all we can do.”

