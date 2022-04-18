Dundee need a post-split bonanza – what do history books tell us about Dark Blues in final five games?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee need a post-split bonanza – what do history books tell us about Dark Blues in final five games?

By George Cran
April 18 2022, 8.00am Updated: April 18 2022, 10.33am
Left: Dundee are relegated in 2012. Right: The Dark Blues beat Motherwell at the end of the 2016/17 season.
Left: Dundee are relegated in 2012. Right: The Dark Blues beat Motherwell at the end of the 2016/17 season.

Dundee have five matches left to save their Premiership skins.

Five matches in which to shrug off a wretched season to date and start putting much-needed points on the board.

They have five points to make up on St Johnstone.

It’s likely to require more than just five, however – they can’t expect the Perth Saints to go through all their fixtures picking up no points at all.

Already Dundee have picked up 15 of their 25 points against the teams they will face in the final five matches.

Three of their five league wins came against St Johnstone, Aberdeen and St Mirren.

So there is some hope.

That’s this season – but what do previous seasons tell us about Dundee after the split?

Best

In their 11 seasons in the top flight since the split was implemented in 2000/01, Dundee have had a good record overall of picking up points.

Their best tally came back in 2003/04 with Jim Duffy in charge for the second time, taking 12 points from 15.

Steven Milne congratulates Dundee team-mate Nacho Novo.

Nacho Novo, Steven Milne and Steve Lovell were the men firing in the goals as the Dee finished top of the bottom half.

That is their only double-figure haul. Neil McCann led them to nine points from 15 in 2017/18 as Dundee moved away from danger, kicking off with a 2-1 win over St Johnstone at home.

This current side may not have Sofien Moussa to get a double this time but Dees will hope that is an omen for Saturday’s clash.

Seven points were picked up on four occasions, all in the bottom half.

One of those came in the ‘Club 12’ season where despite their troubles all season, the Dark Blues rallied late on to beat St Mirren and Hearts.

Worst

Dundee’s worst post-split showing actually came in their best season since 2001.

Paul Hartley’s men grabbed a place in the top half in 2015 but their finish to the campaign after securing top six isn’t one for the history books.

Just one point picked up and only one goal scored, Luka Tankulic the man on target against Aberdeen.

Dundee struggled after the split in 2014/15 after finishing in the top six.

There have been a couple of seasons where only two points were picked up in the final five matches.

Their last campaign in top flight, though, saw three points picked up thanks to a win over Livingston.

That ended a run of 10 straight defeats for Jim McIntyre. It was also his last match in charge.

Better than that is an absolute must.

Average

Dundee’s average points tally after the split is 5.72 across all seasons. In the bottom half, it is 6.2.

That could be enough but only if St Johnstone lose every single game between now and the end of the season.

The bad news is St Johnstone have historically been better in post-split clashes than the Dark Blues.

That’s despite six of their 14 seasons ending in the top half, playing better opposition.

Last season, Callum Davidson led them to a five-point haul in the top six.

Only twice have the Perth side registered less than five points in the final five matches – in 2011/12 they lost all five after registering their first top six finish of the century.

Dundee face St Johnstone this Saturday in a crunch relegation clash.

The other occasion saw two points picked up and relegation back to the second tier.

That’s the only kind of return that will give Dundee a glimmer of hope and potentially see the Saints fall through the relegation trapdoor once more.

For the Dark Blues, they’ll have to top their historical average to have any chance.

The history books say it will be a tall ask. But they will also tell you to expect the unexpected in football – especially when Dundee are involved.

Dundee boss Mark McGhee gave St Johnstone counterpart Callum Davidson advice this season – but friendship on hold for crucial relegation clash

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]