Former Dundee star Julian Speroni to join Claudio Caniggia as part of Cammy Kerr testimonial celebrations

Julian Speroni will be returning to Dundee next month alongside Claudio Caniggia.

The Argentine has been announced as the latest special guest for Cammy Kerr’s testimonial celebration this summer.

Speroni hung up his gloves after leaving Crystal Palace in 2019, calling an end to a 20-year top class career.

After spending more than a decade at Selhurst Park, the South American had his own testimonial in 2015 with Dundee the opponents.

Kerr himself took part in that match as thousands of Dees followed their team south to take on the English Premier League outfit with Palace winning 4-3.

After leaving Platense in his homeland, Speroni spent three years at Dens Park before departing for Palace and playing out the next 15 years of his career there.

He was inducted into the Dundee Hall of Fame in 2015, one of only six men given the International Award.

Speroni will join compatriot Claudio Caniggia for the special testimonial night at Duck Slattery’s showbar.

Also confirmed is former Dundee striker Steven Milne, team-mate of both Caniggia and Speroni at Dens Park, with the event hosted by broadcaster Mark Benstead.

The ‘Cammy Meets Claudio’ night takes place on Saturday May 28. Tickets are on sale now.