Former Dundee star Julian Speroni to join Claudio Caniggia as part of Cammy Kerr testimonial celebrations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Former Dundee star Julian Speroni to join Claudio Caniggia as part of Cammy Kerr testimonial celebrations

By George Cran
April 21 2022, 9.37am Updated: April 21 2022, 11.16am
Former Dundee goalkeeper Julian Speroni.
Former Dundee goalkeeper Julian Speroni.

Julian Speroni will be returning to Dundee next month alongside Claudio Caniggia.

The Argentine has been announced as the latest special guest for Cammy Kerr’s testimonial celebration this summer.

Speroni hung up his gloves after leaving Crystal Palace in 2019, calling an end to a 20-year top class career.

After spending more than a decade at Selhurst Park, the South American had his own testimonial in 2015 with Dundee the opponents.

Cammy Kerr congratulates now-team-mate Charlie Adam on his goal in Julian Speroni’s testimonial in 2015 alongside former Dee Giorgi Nemsadze. Credit: David Young

Kerr himself took part in that match as thousands of Dees followed their team south to take on the English Premier League outfit with Palace winning 4-3.

After leaving Platense in his homeland, Speroni spent three years at Dens Park before departing for Palace and playing out the next 15 years of his career there.

He was inducted into the Dundee Hall of Fame in 2015, one of only six men given the International Award.

Speroni will join compatriot Claudio Caniggia for the special testimonial night at Duck Slattery’s showbar.

Also confirmed is former Dundee striker Steven Milne, team-mate of both Caniggia and Speroni at Dens Park, with the event hosted by broadcaster Mark Benstead.

The ‘Cammy Meets Claudio’ night takes place on Saturday May 28. Tickets are on sale now.

Dundee boss Mark McGhee hails fan efforts to fill Dens Park for St Johnstone clash as he targets ‘next step’

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier