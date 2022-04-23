Dundee goalie Adam Legzdins unlikely to return to action this season

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee No 1 Adam Legzdins is unlikely to return to action this season.

The former Derby, Birmingham and Burnley goalie has been missing since a 2-1 defeat to Ross County on February 5.

An ongoing knee problem has dogged the goalkeeper for much of this year.

This week, though, he was hoping to get the all-clear to return to training but he remains sidelined.

And manager Mark McGhee admitted time was running out for the experienced keeper to play any part in the Dark Blues’ run-in.

“He’s still not 100% so he’s not back yet,” the Dens boss said.

“It’s starting to look like a timescale where it’s looking more and more like a struggle for this season.

“Even if he got the all clear today, he’d have a week on weights, a week in the gym and then a week back on the training ground before he’s even starting to get ready.

“So we are running out of time.

“And he would still have to win his place off Ian Lawlor.

“It’s looking unlikely.”

McGhee confirmed last week Lawlor was his first choice for the remainder of the season with Legzdins ruled out.

With young goalie Harry Sharp also available, the Dark Blues boss said there would be no risks taken with Legzdins’ injury.

“I don’t think there’s any option to push him,” McGhee added.

“It is an injury that requires a bit of attention and a bit of care to make sure he doesn’t come back in July and he’s still the same.

“We have to make sure everything is done right.”

Other issues?

Dundee have no fresh injury concerns ahead of today’s crucial Premiership clash with St Johnstone.

Paul McGowan and Jordan Marshall picked up knocks in the 2-2 draw at Dundee United last time out but have returned to training with no issues.

Unavailable will be long-term absentees Lee Ashcroft, Cillian Sheridan and goalkeeper Legzdins.