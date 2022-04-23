Dundee goalie Adam Legzdins unlikely to return to action this season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Dundee goalie Adam Legzdins unlikely to return to action this season

By George Cran
April 23 2022, 8.00am Updated: April 23 2022, 11.22am
Dundee goalkeeper Adam Legzdins.
Dundee goalkeeper Adam Legzdins.

Dundee No 1 Adam Legzdins is unlikely to return to action this season.

The former Derby, Birmingham and Burnley goalie has been missing since a 2-1 defeat to Ross County on February 5.

An ongoing knee problem has dogged the goalkeeper for much of this year.

This week, though, he was hoping to get the all-clear to return to training but he remains sidelined.

Adam Legzdins denies Motherwell’s Connor Shields.

And manager Mark McGhee admitted time was running out for the experienced keeper to play any part in the Dark Blues’ run-in.

“He’s still not 100% so he’s not back yet,” the Dens boss said.

“It’s starting to look like a timescale where it’s looking more and more like a struggle for this season.

“Even if he got the all clear today, he’d have a week on weights, a week in the gym and then a week back on the training ground before he’s even starting to get ready.

“So we are running out of time.

“And he would still have to win his place off Ian Lawlor.

“It’s looking unlikely.”

Dundee boss Mark McGhee in the dugout at Tannadice.

McGhee confirmed last week Lawlor was his first choice for the remainder of the season with Legzdins ruled out.

With young goalie Harry Sharp also available, the Dark Blues boss said there would be no risks taken with Legzdins’ injury.

“I don’t think there’s any option to push him,” McGhee added.

“It is an injury that requires a bit of attention and a bit of care to make sure he doesn’t come back in July and he’s still the same.

“We have to make sure everything is done right.”

Paul McGowan (No 10) picked up an ankle knock against Dundee United a fortnight ago.

Dundee have no fresh injury concerns ahead of today’s crucial Premiership clash with St Johnstone.

Paul McGowan and Jordan Marshall picked up knocks in the 2-2 draw at Dundee United last time out but have returned to training with no issues.

Unavailable will be long-term absentees Lee Ashcroft, Cillian Sheridan and goalkeeper Legzdins.

