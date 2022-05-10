Dundee need ‘something outrageous’ to stay up admits Jordan McGhee as star calls on club to sort managerial uncertainty

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee need ‘something outrageous’ to stay up admits Jordan McGhee as star calls on club to sort managerial uncertainty

By George Cran
May 10 2022, 8.00am Updated: May 10 2022, 10.32am
Dundee defender Jordan McGhee disappointed at full-time at Aberdeen.
Dundee defender Jordan McGhee disappointed at full-time at Aberdeen.

Jordan McGhee admits Dundee need “something outrageous” to overtake St Johnstone in the final two matches of the season.

And if, as expected, the Dark Blues are unable to make the most unlikely of comebacks, McGhee wants to see the managerial situation at Dens Park sorted out as soon as possible.

Current boss Mark McGhee’s contract ends after the conclusion of the campaign with no word yet from the club who will take the team next season.

“That’s up to John and the board to decide,” the defender said on the managerial situation.

“The earlier they do it, the better it is for players.

“Better for players he wants to bring in and to get his ideas across to the players.

Dundee boss Mark McGhee
Dundee boss Mark McGhee’s short-term contract ends after Sunday’s match at Livingston.

“It’s also good for the fans to know what is happening going forward.

“If it gets done quickly, I’d imagine it will suit pretty much all parties.

“But I don’t envy them, it’s obviously a difficult situation.”

‘It’s not been what we expected’

Tonight McGhee & Co. face Hibs at Dens Park in the last home match of the season, a venue Dundee haven’t won at since December 1.

As a senior player, the former Hearts man admits the Dark Blues have not done enough to keep their place in the top flight.

“It’s been really disappointing, not what we expected,” he added.

“Especially coming off the high of last season and knowing the quality we have in the group.

Jordan McGhee celebrates scoring against Raith Rovers in last season's play-off.
Jordan McGhee celebrates scoring against Raith Rovers in last season’s play-off.

“We have all tried our hardest but we just came up short.

“Some games we should have put away and other times we’ve given away cheap goals.

“It’s not been what we expected or what we envisaged as a team.

“We fell short in lots of areas and we’ll all have a look at ourselves over the summer, come back next season with new ideas and ready to go.”

‘Something outrageous’

Dundee need six points from six this week with St Johnstone falling to two defeats.

There is also the small matter of a seven-goal swing needed across those four matches.

After a run of 11 league matches without a win, the odds are certainly not with the Dens Park side.

However, McGhee wants to end the season on a high, even if survival is out of their hands.

“We have two games to go and we know we need something outrageous for it to happen,” the 25-year-old admitted.

Dundee FC's Jordan McGhee
Jordan McGhee

“But we need to approach the Hibs game to pick up the three points we’ve been desperately needing over the last 10 games.

“We need to get that winless run off our back and to do it at home in the last home game of the season would be good.

“Strange things have happened in football but we know we have a mountain to climb.”

‘I only want to play here’ – Charlie Adam admits playing days could be over if Dundee release him

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]