Dundee need ‘something outrageous’ to stay up admits Jordan McGhee as star calls on club to sort managerial uncertainty

Jordan McGhee admits Dundee need “something outrageous” to overtake St Johnstone in the final two matches of the season.

And if, as expected, the Dark Blues are unable to make the most unlikely of comebacks, McGhee wants to see the managerial situation at Dens Park sorted out as soon as possible.

Current boss Mark McGhee’s contract ends after the conclusion of the campaign with no word yet from the club who will take the team next season.

“That’s up to John and the board to decide,” the defender said on the managerial situation.

“The earlier they do it, the better it is for players.

“Better for players he wants to bring in and to get his ideas across to the players.

“It’s also good for the fans to know what is happening going forward.

“If it gets done quickly, I’d imagine it will suit pretty much all parties.

“But I don’t envy them, it’s obviously a difficult situation.”

‘It’s not been what we expected’

Tonight McGhee & Co. face Hibs at Dens Park in the last home match of the season, a venue Dundee haven’t won at since December 1.

As a senior player, the former Hearts man admits the Dark Blues have not done enough to keep their place in the top flight.

“It’s been really disappointing, not what we expected,” he added.

“Especially coming off the high of last season and knowing the quality we have in the group.

“We have all tried our hardest but we just came up short.

“Some games we should have put away and other times we’ve given away cheap goals.

“It’s not been what we expected or what we envisaged as a team.

“We fell short in lots of areas and we’ll all have a look at ourselves over the summer, come back next season with new ideas and ready to go.”

‘Something outrageous’

Dundee need six points from six this week with St Johnstone falling to two defeats.

There is also the small matter of a seven-goal swing needed across those four matches.

After a run of 11 league matches without a win, the odds are certainly not with the Dens Park side.

However, McGhee wants to end the season on a high, even if survival is out of their hands.

“We have two games to go and we know we need something outrageous for it to happen,” the 25-year-old admitted.

“But we need to approach the Hibs game to pick up the three points we’ve been desperately needing over the last 10 games.

“We need to get that winless run off our back and to do it at home in the last home game of the season would be good.

“Strange things have happened in football but we know we have a mountain to climb.”