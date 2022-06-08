GEORGE CRAN: Dens Park has been ‘Limboland’ since Mark McGhee departure – but at least Dundee manager search is FINALLY nearing its end

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
GEORGE CRAN: Dens Park has been ‘Limboland’ since Mark McGhee departure – but at least Dundee manager search is FINALLY nearing its end

By George Cran
June 8 2022, 8.30am
Dens Park, the home of Dundee Football Club.
Dens Park, the home of Dundee Football Club.

Arbroath have Pleasureland next door, for Dundee it’s Limboland this summer.

Since the Dark Blues last had a manager the Prime Minister has had a no confidence vote, Scotland tanked their World Cup play-off, Blackpool player Jake Daniels and Scottish referees Craig Napier and Lloyd Wilson have come out as gay, Dunfermline became a city and the Queen’s had a jubilee.

Quite a lot has happened in the world.

But it doesn’t seem like much has happened at Dens Park.

Three-and-a-half weeks since Mark McGhee’s final match in charge have come and gone and still there’s no new nameplate on the manager’s door.

Pleasureland in Arbroath.

Patience, patience, patience

At the start of all this the club insisted they would be patient in their approach to finding a new manager.

I’m all for that.

Though, I didn’t expect their patience to last this long!

Football people are on their holidays at this time of year so it is always a slow burn at the end of May/start of June.

But I can’t shake the image of Dundee as a club that’s currently stagnating in a pool of relegation disappointment right now.

The only thing now that will spark some life into the old dog and see us all looking towards the future is a new manager being named.

Dundee players dejected at full-time.
Dundee players dejected after defeat at St Mirren sent them towards the drop.

Of course, I wholeheartedly agree with my colleague Lee Wilkie’s assertion yesterday that it must be the right man they choose. That goes without saying.

If it was an anyone-will-do policy, they’d have been as well promoting Deewok rather than retiring the poor guy.

Different profile

Some people might argue it has been that kind of policy all along since we’ve been through Jack Ross, Shaun Maloney, Peter Leven and no doubt many more we haven’t heard about.

Now we’re onto Steve Kean and Gary Bowyer with the latter very much the favourite to land the job.

Dundee technical director Gordon Strachan.

The profile of Kean and Bowyer is a different one to the early thoughts on what their criteria might be for a new manager.

Certainly I imagined a young up-and-coming coach to be mentored by Gordon Strachan.

But, if it is indeed Bowyer who takes the reins, then the Dark Blues are getting a coach who is anything but inexperienced.

Gary Bowyer

He has managed a big, big club in Blackburn Rovers, even if they weren’t enjoying the success of previous decades.

Blackpool and Bradford are also ex-Premier League clubs where there is a certain expectation from the fanbase.

Then expectation took a huge leap when Bowyer took over at Salford City after recommendation from his then-boss at Derby, Wayne Rooney.

Former Salford City boss Gary Bowyer.
Former Salford City boss Gary Bowyer.

He was sacked by Gary Neville & Co. but there’s hardly a manager in the world who has not been sacked at some point.

Even Alex Ferguson got the bullet early on.

A fresh approach with an experienced coach speaks of sensible thinking at Dens Park.

At the very least it will allow the club and fans to move on, to think about the season to come.

And finally get out of Limboland.

