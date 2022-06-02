Dundee reveal season ticket sales figure and unveil new mascot with tongue-in-cheek signing video

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee have sold 1,300 season tickets for the upcoming campaign as they bid to return to the Premiership at the first time of asking.

The Dark Blues kicked off their season ticket drive two weeks ago after relegation to the Championship was confirmed.

Already they have moved well into four figures, despite the prospect of another year in the second tier.

A recent survey among the fanbase found the majority of responders will not be buying a season book for the new campaign because they are unhappy at the way the club is being run.

However, the club say “sales have been steady” as they announced the 1,300 barrier had been breached.

And they expect busy days ahead after extending the loyalty period by an extra week, keeping the price for an adult season ticket at £350.

Dundee are also yet to appoint a manager to take the place of Mark McGhee, who left the club at the end of last season.

Former Hibs boss Shaun Maloney is the frontrunner, though it is understood other candidates are being considered by the Dark Blues.

Once that uncertainty is resolved, more sales are expected.

Snappy?

The Dark Blues also unveiled their latest signing – new mascot, SnappyDee.

In a nod to Paul Hogan’s Crocodile Dundee, the new effort to entertain youngsters at Dens takes over from the now-retired Deewok.

And got his own signing video to boot with tongues firmly in cheek.

Following that tweet was a heartful thank you sent to Deewok as he hung up his boots.

Dundee’s tweet read: “With today’s announcement of Snappy’s arrival we can confirm the retirement of long serving mascot Deewok.

“We would like to thank Deewok for his years of service and wish him all the best for the future.

“He’ll always be welcome back at Dens.”