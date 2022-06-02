Dundee reveal season ticket sales figure and unveil new mascot with tongue-in-cheek signing video

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee reveal season ticket sales figure and unveil new mascot with tongue-in-cheek signing video

By George Cran
June 2 2022, 12.21pm Updated: June 2 2022, 2.36pm
Dundee fans at Dens Park.
Dundee fans at Dens Park.

Dundee have sold 1,300 season tickets for the upcoming campaign as they bid to return to the Premiership at the first time of asking.

The Dark Blues kicked off their season ticket drive two weeks ago after relegation to the Championship was confirmed.

Already they have moved well into four figures, despite the prospect of another year in the second tier.

A recent survey among the fanbase found the majority of responders will not be buying a season book for the new campaign because they are unhappy at the way the club is being run.

Dens Park will host Championship football in the upcoming season.

However, the club say “sales have been steady” as they announced the 1,300 barrier had been breached.

And they expect busy days ahead after extending the loyalty period by an extra week, keeping the price for an adult season ticket at £350.

Dundee are also yet to appoint a manager to take the place of Mark McGhee, who left the club at the end of last season.

Former Hibs boss Shaun Maloney is the frontrunner, though it is understood other candidates are being considered by the Dark Blues.

Once that uncertainty is resolved, more sales are expected.

Snappy?

The Dark Blues also unveiled their latest signing – new mascot, SnappyDee.

In a nod to Paul Hogan’s Crocodile Dundee, the new effort to entertain youngsters at Dens takes over from the now-retired Deewok.

And got his own signing video to boot with tongues firmly in cheek.

Following that tweet was a heartful thank you sent to Deewok as he hung up his boots.

Dundee’s tweet read: “With today’s announcement of Snappy’s arrival we can confirm the retirement of long serving mascot Deewok.

“We would like to thank Deewok for his years of service and wish him all the best for the future.

“He’ll always be welcome back at Dens.”

