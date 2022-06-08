New Dundee boss Gary Bowyer on rock concerts with Gordon Strachan, working with a director of football and excitement over Dens challenge

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

New Dundee boss Gary Bowyer hopes to get Dens Park rocking this season – just like his first meeting with Gordon Strachan.

The former Blackburn and Salford City boss has signed a rolling deal with the Dark Blues as they bid to return to the top flight at the first time of asking.

At his unveiling as manager, the 50-year-old revealed he had not dealt with the former Scotland manager in the past.

Though he did tell Strachan of a chance encounter 30 years ago only to find the Dark Blues technical director’s memory a little hazy.

“I told Gordon on Tuesday that I met him backstage at a Big Country gig in Leeds about thirty years ago,” Bowyer said.

“He would have been at Leeds back then and was the top dog.

“I went to the gig with Terry Wilson and a couple of the other young Nottingham Forest lads and we managed to get backstage.

“We met Gordon that night.

“He remembered the gig and could remember being backstage – but I don’t think he remembered meeting a bunch of unruly young Forest lads.

“I wasn’t at any more Big Country gigs after that so we didn’t see each other again!”

Working under Strachan

Bowyer quickly looked at home at Dens Park as he met the media and club staff, impressed by the traditions of the old club.

Though the surroundings may be traditional, the future plans of the club are much more modern.

Former Scotland boss Strachan is taking on more responsibility with first-team matters, in a kind of director of football role.

Bowyer, though, is more than happy to tap into the knowledge Strachan has built up across over 50 years in the game.

“About five years ago now I did a Masters’ in Sports Directorship,” Bowyer revealed.

“That side of it is something that interest me, I knew it was coming into football so I wanted to know more about it.

“Doing the course opened my eyes to it, I learned about that particular role and what it entails.

“I had experience of working with a sporting director at Salford, it’s the way football is going.

“We are fortunate to have someone of Gordon’s experience and I am looking forward to working with him.”

‘Buzzing from first phone call’

Dundee’s search for a new manager was an exhaustive one with predecessor Mark McGhee’s tenure ending over three weeks ago.

A number of names emerged as serious candidates, including Jack Ross and Shaun Maloney.

Eventually Bowyer was the man Strachan and managing director John Nelms settled on, just a few weeks after he had been sacked by Salford City.

And the new Dens Park gaffer revealed his excitement at the chance to take on football in a new country and a new league.

“I am really excited,” he added.

“Obviously I weighed up my options after leaving Salford and it was always something I wanted to do – to broaden my horizons.

“When this was available and contact was made, I was buzzing from the very first phone call.

“Before they even offered me the job, in my own head, I was excited to have a go at this.

“There is an attraction with the history of the club.

“Last season obviously did not go too well but I am just really excited to come here and have a right good go at it.”