Dundee FC

Dundee No2 reveals new management duo aim to cure Dark Blues’ Premiership ‘hangover’

By Scott Lorimer
June 11 2022, 8.00am
Gary Bowyer (left) and Billy Barr (right) are unveiled as the new management duo at Dundee.
New Dundee assistant boss Billy Barr believes he and Gary Bowyer are the perfect remedy for the Dark Blues’ Premiership ‘hangover’

The management duo were appointed at Dens Park earlier this week, with the aim of steering the side back to Scotland’s top-flight at the first time of asking.

Both know the scale of the task in front of them and are coming into the role as relative newcomers to Scottish football.

‘Hangover’ cure needed

Barr had a short stint with Gretna in the Third Division at the end of his playing career, after spells at Halifax, Crewe and Carlisle.

He acknowledges that the game north of the border has changed since then but is confident he and Bowyer can do the job at Dundee.

Gary Bowyer and Billy Barr speak to the press.
Gary Bowyer and Billy Barr speak to the press.

“We can’t go into next season with the hangover of this one,” Barr said. “That’s why we’re here.

“We’re really excited about the challenge.

“I’m thankful for Gary again asking me to work with him.”

Barr formed a strong partnership with Bowyer while working together at Salford City last season.

Strong partnership with Bowyer

The pair were dismissed from the English League Two side in August after missing out on the play-offs.

However, during their year in charge of Salford, they were in charge for 52 games, losing just 18 of those.

“It’s a bit like déjà vu. He (Bowyer) asked me last year to go to Salford,” Burr said.

New Dundee manager Gary Bowyer and assistant Billy Barr.
New Dundee manager Gary Bowyer and assistant Billy Barr.

“We’ve built a really good working relationship together and we’re trusting of each other.

“If you look at the track record our last 30 games down there, we were the fourth best team.

“We’re hoping that our energy together brings out the best in the players that are at the club and the ones that are going to come in as well.”

