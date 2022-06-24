Ex-Dundee star could be set for Montrose switch as League One hopefuls ramp up preparations

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Former Dundee defender Liam Fontaine could be in line for a move to Montrose.

The 36-year-old left the Dark Blues at the end of the season after two years when his contract came to an end.

Fontaine is now on the lookout for a new club and has been training with the Gable Endies.

The Links Park side are interested in the former Hibs and Ross County centre back.

Fontaine could provide an extra option at the back with defenders Kerr Waddell just returning from a lengthy absence and Matty Allan still sidelined.

But boss Stewart Petrie said any potential deal could be some way off.

“Liam is one we are monitoring closely,” he told Courier Sport. “We have spoken with Liam, it’s early stages yet.

“He’s a player we have an interest in, with his quality and experience.”

Friendly against Formartine

Fontaine had been training with the side at their preseason sessions this week.

However, he is not likely to appear as a trialist for the Gable Endies when they host Fortmartine United in a friendly tomorrow.

Mo welcome the Highland League side to Links Park, but Petrie says his team will feature registered players and youngsters.

“We’ve had six sessions in training,” he explained. “Some of the boys have completed all of them, some haven’t just with being on holidays.

“Saturday will be a continuation of preseason and getting the guys as fit as we can with a challenge against a good Highland League side.

“We don’t have enough boys for two teams and we have three still missing.

“We’ll have a few from the first team on the bench and some who have been short on training and a number of young ones on the bench to make sure we can rotate things a bit.”

Montrose take on Formartine at Links Park in the 1pm kick off.

Tickets can be bought in advance or upon entry.

Adult tickets are £8, concessions are £4 while season ticket holders get free entry.