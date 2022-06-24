Ex-Dundee star could be set for Montrose switch as League One hopefuls ramp up preparations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Ex-Dundee star could be set for Montrose switch as League One hopefuls ramp up preparations

By Scott Lorimer
June 24 2022, 4.05pm
Liam Fontaine (second right) has been training with Montrose
Liam Fontaine (second right) has been training with Montrose

Former Dundee defender Liam Fontaine could be in line for a move to Montrose.

The 36-year-old left the Dark Blues at the end of the season after two years when his contract came to an end.

Fontaine is now on the lookout for a new club and has been training with the Gable Endies.

Former Dundee defender Liam Fontaine.
Former Dundee defender Liam Fontaine.

The Links Park side are interested in the former Hibs and Ross County centre back.

Fontaine could provide an extra option at the back with defenders Kerr Waddell just returning from a lengthy absence and Matty Allan still sidelined.

But boss Stewart Petrie said any potential deal could be some way off.

“Liam is one we are monitoring closely,” he told Courier Sport. “We have spoken with Liam, it’s early stages yet.

“He’s a player we have an interest in, with his quality and experience.”

Friendly against Formartine

Fontaine had been training with the side at their preseason sessions this week.

However, he is not likely to appear as a trialist for the Gable Endies when they host Fortmartine United in a friendly tomorrow.

Mo welcome the Highland League side to Links Park, but Petrie says his team will feature registered players and youngsters.

Montrose boss Stewart Petrie
Montrose boss Stewart Petrie

“We’ve had six sessions in training,” he explained. “Some of the boys have completed all of them, some haven’t just with being on holidays.

“Saturday will be a continuation of preseason and getting the guys as fit as we can with a challenge against a good Highland League side.

“We don’t have enough boys for two teams and we have three still missing.

“We’ll have a few from the first team on the bench and some who have been short on training and a number of young ones on the bench to make sure we can rotate things a bit.”

Montrose take on Formartine at Links Park in the 1pm kick off.

Tickets can be bought in advance or upon entry.

Adult tickets are £8, concessions are £4 while season ticket holders get free entry.

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]