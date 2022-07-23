3 talking points as Dundee book their place in League Cup knockouts with Alex Jakubiak starring in Forfar rout

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
3 talking points as Dundee book their place in League Cup knockouts with Alex Jakubiak starring in Forfar rout

By George Cran
July 23 2022, 4.56pm Updated: July 23 2022, 5.00pm
Dundee's Alex Jakubiak and Tyler French were on the scoresheet against Forfar.
Dundee cruised into the knockout stages of the Premier Sports Cup with a 5-1 thumping of League Two Forfar Athletic.

The victory at Dens Park saw the Dark Blues finish top of Group H with a 100% record, putting them into tomorrow’s draw for the last 16.

A first-half blitz saw Dundee completely dominant against a poor Loons side.

A double for Alex Jakubiak was added to by a tremendous team goal finished off by Niall McGinn on 38 minutes.

Alex Jakubiak opens the scoring.

Tyler French would grab his first Dundee goal before the break, too, as the home side went in 4-0 to the good.

Substitute Lyall Cameron would add a fine finish for 5-0 before the Loons got themselves on the scoresheet through Stefan McCluskey on 68 minutes.

Alex Jakubiak

Prior to this season, Jakubiak’s list of injuries as a Dundee player outstretched his goalscoring exploits.

That’s all changed this term with the former Watford man fit and firing.

He had one goal to his name as a dark blue before Gary Bowyer’s arrival. He’s on four already this term and the league season is yet to start.

Jakubiak makes it 2-0.

For comparison, Dundee’s top scorer in all competitions last year was seven – that was a higher division of course but Jakubiak already has Danny Mullen’s total in his sights.

His first strike in this one showed the quality the 25-year-old possesses.

After standing up his defender on the right flank, Jakubiak’s step-over saw him breeze past the defender and into the area before smashing the ball into the roof of the net from an angle.

Jakubiak closes down Kyle Hutton of Forfar.

His second was more of an opportunist strike, in the right place as Niall McGinn nicked the ball off the Loons defence. The ball fell for him and he confidently found the far corner.

And the striker was only denied a hat-trick by some last-gasp Forfar defending on three occasions.

Set-pieces

Over the past couple of seasons Dundee have always carried a good threat from set-plays with the aerial power of Lee Ashcroft and Ryan Sweeney.

That’s carried on this term but with a couple of new threats thrown into the mix.

New signing French showed he can find the net in dark blue as he netted goal No 4, knocking in a Sweeney flick-on at the far post.

Tyler French nets his first Dundee goal.

That’s after two goals from corners against Queen’s Park on Tuesday night and a Cammy Kerr header to open the scoring at Stranraer.

As important as having men to attack the ball, delivery is a huge part of a successful set-piece and Niall McGinn has certainly provided that.

What’s next?

Niall McGinn was on target once more.

The draw for the last 16 takes place on Premier Sports after tomorrow’s clash between Aberdeen and Raith Rovers, which kicks off at 3pm.

After this victory, Dundee will be one of the three seeded clubs from the group stage joining the five sides in European competition.

That means the Dark Blues will avoid Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Dundee United and Motherwell in the first knockout stage.

Also seeded will be Arbroath and Aberdeen, if they defeat Raith at Pittodrie tomorrow.

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer: Much more to come from the Dark Blues

