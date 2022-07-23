3 talking points as Dundee book their place in League Cup knockouts with Alex Jakubiak starring in Forfar rout

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee cruised into the knockout stages of the Premier Sports Cup with a 5-1 thumping of League Two Forfar Athletic.

The victory at Dens Park saw the Dark Blues finish top of Group H with a 100% record, putting them into tomorrow’s draw for the last 16.

A first-half blitz saw Dundee completely dominant against a poor Loons side.

A double for Alex Jakubiak was added to by a tremendous team goal finished off by Niall McGinn on 38 minutes.

Tyler French would grab his first Dundee goal before the break, too, as the home side went in 4-0 to the good.

Substitute Lyall Cameron would add a fine finish for 5-0 before the Loons got themselves on the scoresheet through Stefan McCluskey on 68 minutes.

Alex Jakubiak

Prior to this season, Jakubiak’s list of injuries as a Dundee player outstretched his goalscoring exploits.

That’s all changed this term with the former Watford man fit and firing.

He had one goal to his name as a dark blue before Gary Bowyer’s arrival. He’s on four already this term and the league season is yet to start.

For comparison, Dundee’s top scorer in all competitions last year was seven – that was a higher division of course but Jakubiak already has Danny Mullen’s total in his sights.

His first strike in this one showed the quality the 25-year-old possesses.

After standing up his defender on the right flank, Jakubiak’s step-over saw him breeze past the defender and into the area before smashing the ball into the roof of the net from an angle.

His second was more of an opportunist strike, in the right place as Niall McGinn nicked the ball off the Loons defence. The ball fell for him and he confidently found the far corner.

And the striker was only denied a hat-trick by some last-gasp Forfar defending on three occasions.

Set-pieces

Over the past couple of seasons Dundee have always carried a good threat from set-plays with the aerial power of Lee Ashcroft and Ryan Sweeney.

That’s carried on this term but with a couple of new threats thrown into the mix.

New signing French showed he can find the net in dark blue as he netted goal No 4, knocking in a Sweeney flick-on at the far post.

That’s after two goals from corners against Queen’s Park on Tuesday night and a Cammy Kerr header to open the scoring at Stranraer.

As important as having men to attack the ball, delivery is a huge part of a successful set-piece and Niall McGinn has certainly provided that.

What’s next?

The draw for the last 16 takes place on Premier Sports after tomorrow’s clash between Aberdeen and Raith Rovers, which kicks off at 3pm.

After this victory, Dundee will be one of the three seeded clubs from the group stage joining the five sides in European competition.

That means the Dark Blues will avoid Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Dundee United and Motherwell in the first knockout stage.

Also seeded will be Arbroath and Aberdeen, if they defeat Raith at Pittodrie tomorrow.