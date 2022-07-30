Dundee seal loan deal for AFC Wimbledon striker Zach Robinson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee seal loan deal for AFC Wimbledon striker Zach Robinson

By George Cran
July 30 2022, 1.20pm Updated: July 30 2022, 1.35pm
New Dundee loanee Zach Robinson.
New Dundee loanee Zach Robinson.

Gary Bowyer has bolstered his Dundee attacking line-up with the signing of Zach Robinson from AFC Wimbledon.

The 20-year-old has joined the Dark Blues on a season-long loan deal.

The Dens Park boss has been keen to add a new option to his attack to supplement forwards Alex Jakubiak and Zak Rudden, and the returning Cillian Sheridan.

A product of the Dons’ academy set-up, Robinson has played 15 times for the English League One side – including six appearances last season.

AFC Wimbledon’s Zach Robinson scores late on against Charlton Athletic.

A loan spell at National League South outfit Hampton and Richmond Borough was cut short after three goals in 10 matches as his parent club recalled him in March.

Robinson would see out the season in League One, scoring a late equaliser against Charlton Athletic but was unable to help save the club from relegation.

The striker has had a number of loans in English non-league and has 19 goals in 59 career appearances.

Robinson will wear No 16 for Dundee this term.

Dundee’s Max Anderson on stepping up as he targets major Dark Blues milestone

