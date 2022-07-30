Dundee seal loan deal for AFC Wimbledon striker Zach Robinson By George Cran July 30 2022, 1.20pm Updated: July 30 2022, 1.35pm 0 New Dundee loanee Zach Robinson. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Gary Bowyer has bolstered his Dundee attacking line-up with the signing of Zach Robinson from AFC Wimbledon. The 20-year-old has joined the Dark Blues on a season-long loan deal. The Dens Park boss has been keen to add a new option to his attack to supplement forwards Alex Jakubiak and Zak Rudden, and the returning Cillian Sheridan. A product of the Dons’ academy set-up, Robinson has played 15 times for the English League One side – including six appearances last season. AFC Wimbledon’s Zach Robinson scores late on against Charlton Athletic. A loan spell at National League South outfit Hampton and Richmond Borough was cut short after three goals in 10 matches as his parent club recalled him in March. Robinson would see out the season in League One, scoring a late equaliser against Charlton Athletic but was unable to help save the club from relegation. The striker has had a number of loans in English non-league and has 19 goals in 59 career appearances. Robinson will wear No 16 for Dundee this term. Dundee’s Max Anderson on stepping up as he targets major Dark Blues milestone Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Dundee team news for Partick Thistle clash as Gary Bowyer provides Jordan McGhee update Dundee’s Max Anderson on stepping up as he targets major Dark Blues milestone Thirst for nostalgia helped inspire new book about Dundee FC’s quest for European Cup glory Why can’t fans buy strips for some Tayside and Fife football clubs?