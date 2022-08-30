Gary Bowyer demands ‘fight’ from Dundee in Falkirk cup clash as he provides update on Luke McCowan injury

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Gary Bowyer demands ‘fight’ from Dundee in Falkirk cup clash as he provides update on Luke McCowan injury

By George Cran
August 30 2022, 8.00am
Dundee manager Gary Bowyer.
Dundee manager Gary Bowyer.

Dundee will need to show fight in tonight’s home cup clash with Falkirk insists manager Gary Bowyer.

The Dark Blues boss has revealed a “very honest meeting” was held with the playing squad after Friday night’s 3-1 reverse at Ayr United.

And he’s looking for a reaction from his squad against John McGlynn’s League One side.

At stake is a place in the Premier Sports Cup quarter-final, meaning Dundee are just two matches away from a Hampden appearance.

But they must show much more determination against the Bairns than they did last time out.

“We need a reaction from Friday night’s performance,” Bowyer said.

Dundee skipper Ryan Sweeney looks dejected as Ayr celebrate.

“We had a very honest meeting with the players. I’m still learning about them and when things are nice and going your way, you maybe don’t learn as much about them as when things are going against you.

“There were things I saw on Friday that I didn’t like and I hadn’t seen, in fairness, prior to that.

“I didn’t think we showed enough fight throughout the game. We spoke about that and we are looking to address that.

“It’s alright wanting the ball and playing when it’s nice and sunny and you are winning but when it’s not like that you have to dig in and show that resilience.

“We needed more of that but we didn’t get that on Friday.

“Tuesday night is a chance to right some wrongs from Friday.”

Falkirk

On John McGlynn’s Bairns, Bowyer added: “Falkirk are well coached. They have a way they want to play and they have a couple of bright footballers at the top end of the pitch.

“We will have to be ready for it. They won their last three and scored three in each so they carry a threat.

“We have made our lot aware of the challenge that lies ahead.

Team news

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer has a word with Luke McCowan as he limps off at Ayr United.

Dundee will be without Shaun Byrne after he picked up a minor knock while neither Cillian Sheridan nor Alex Jakubiak are ready to return.

Winger Luke McCowan, too, is struggling after injury saw him subbed early on at Somerset Park on Friday night.

The extent of that ankle problem is not yet known.

“It’s improved over the last couple of days but we’ll know tomorrow if it needs a scan.”

 

