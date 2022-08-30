Gary Bowyer demands ‘fight’ from Dundee in Falkirk cup clash as he provides update on Luke McCowan injury

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee will need to show fight in tonight’s home cup clash with Falkirk insists manager Gary Bowyer.

The Dark Blues boss has revealed a “very honest meeting” was held with the playing squad after Friday night’s 3-1 reverse at Ayr United.

And he’s looking for a reaction from his squad against John McGlynn’s League One side.

At stake is a place in the Premier Sports Cup quarter-final, meaning Dundee are just two matches away from a Hampden appearance.

But they must show much more determination against the Bairns than they did last time out.

“We need a reaction from Friday night’s performance,” Bowyer said.

“We had a very honest meeting with the players. I’m still learning about them and when things are nice and going your way, you maybe don’t learn as much about them as when things are going against you.

“There were things I saw on Friday that I didn’t like and I hadn’t seen, in fairness, prior to that.

“I didn’t think we showed enough fight throughout the game. We spoke about that and we are looking to address that.

“It’s alright wanting the ball and playing when it’s nice and sunny and you are winning but when it’s not like that you have to dig in and show that resilience.

“We needed more of that but we didn’t get that on Friday.

“Tuesday night is a chance to right some wrongs from Friday.”

Falkirk

On John McGlynn’s Bairns, Bowyer added: “Falkirk are well coached. They have a way they want to play and they have a couple of bright footballers at the top end of the pitch.

“We will have to be ready for it. They won their last three and scored three in each so they carry a threat.

“We have made our lot aware of the challenge that lies ahead.

Team news

Dundee will be without Shaun Byrne after he picked up a minor knock while neither Cillian Sheridan nor Alex Jakubiak are ready to return.

Winger Luke McCowan, too, is struggling after injury saw him subbed early on at Somerset Park on Friday night.

The extent of that ankle problem is not yet known.

“It’s improved over the last couple of days but we’ll know tomorrow if it needs a scan.”