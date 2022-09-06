The numbers behind Dundee’s best start to a season in EIGHT years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

The numbers behind Dundee’s best start to a season in EIGHT years

By Scott Lorimer
September 6 2022, 1.34pm Updated: September 6 2022, 4.23pm
Dundee are off to their best start to a season in EIGHT years.
Dundee are off to their best start to a season in EIGHT years.

An opening day defeat to Partick Thistle and a televised battering by Ayr United may have stuck in the craw of many expectant Dundee fans.

While those performances will still be in the minds of more pessimistic Dees, the defeats mask a more positive stat for Gary Bowyer’s side.

Saturday’s 3-0 win over Queen’s Park saw Dundee hit the 10-point mark, moving them up to third in the Championship table.

After six games, The Dee have racked up three wins, a draw and two losses.

It may come as a surprise to some, but that stands as Dundee’s best start to a league campaign in eight years.

Dundee are off to a better start this campaign than their 2013/14 title-winning season.
In fact, even their Championship-winning season of 2013/14 did not get off to a start as good as this one.

Not since the 2014/15 season in the Premiership have Dundee hit double digits at this stage.

In fact, even their Championship-winning season of 2013/14 did not get off to a start as good as this one.

After six games under John Brown they were sat on eight points after two wins, two draws and two defeats.

Positive numbers so far

So what can Dundee take from their promising start and what must they do to ensure they build on their solid early foundations?

While the Dark Blues have shipped six goals in total to Ayr and Partick – early front-runners for the league – elsewhere they have looked fairly solid at the back.

Going forward, they pose a real threat having drawn a blank just once, against Morton.

All areas of the team have contributed to their 11 goals this campaign, with forwards Zach Robinson and Zak Rudden starting to hit form with three goals apiece.

Dundee striker Zak Rudden celebrates with Luke McCowan against Arbroath.
Dundee striker Zak Rudden celebrates with Luke McCowan against Arbroath.

They have attempted 61 shots on goal with around a 50% accuracy rate.

That amounts to an 18% conversion rate of shots on target into goals, the second best in the division behind Partick with 21%.

As they found out against the Honest Men, though, they need to start putting more  chances away.

At the back, young stopper Harry Sharp has kept three clean sheets while only having 18 saves to make – an average of three stops per game.

That hints at a fairly stable backline.

However, the Dark Blues CAN still keep it tighter.

Dundee need to bury their chances. They found out the hard way against Ayr
So, far they have conceded eight goals – twice as many as the start of their famous 13/14 season.

So, far they have conceded eight goals – twice as many as the start of their famous 13/14 season.

Gary Bowyer will have a tough decision to make as to whether he brings skipper Ryan Sweeney back into the side against Cove Rangers on Friday night.

The Englishman is available after serving a suspension, but will the Dundee boss stick with the side which kept out an impressive Queen’s Park?

We will find out in three days’ time.

