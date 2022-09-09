Lee Ashcroft lifts lid on injury wake-up call as Dundee star makes ‘need it in your life’ matchday admission

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Lee Ashcroft lifts lid on injury wake-up call as Dundee star makes ‘need it in your life’ matchday admission

By Scott Lorimer
September 9 2022, 8.30am
Lee Ashcroft marked his return to the Dundee starting XI with two clean sheets and a goal.
Lee Ashcroft marked his return to the Dundee starting XI with two clean sheets and a goal.

Lee Ashcroft is determined to stake his place back in the Dundee team.

The commanding Dark Blues defender is fit again after months on the side lines as he recovered from hamstring surgery.

After carefully treading the long road to recovery, Ashcroft managed to get two 90 minutes under his belt in a week against Falkirk then Queen’s Park.

The 29-year-old couldn’t have wished for a better return with two clean sheets and a goal to boot.

Return to starting XI

The Dee battler is now desperate to retain that winning feeling.

“It has been a long time coming,” Ashcroft said of his return to the Dundee XI.

“Pre-season was tough as I was still trying to get myself fit.

Lee Ashcroft is mobbed by his teammates after scoring against Falkirk in the Premier Sports Cup.
Lee Ashcroft is mobbed by his teammates after scoring against Falkirk in the Premier Sports Cup.

“It was hard playing two games in a week but it is just great to be back involved in games of football.

“You probably take it for granted until you get an injury like that. Then you realise how much you need it in your life.

“It has been a great week and hopefully we can build on it and keep that momentum going because there is no better feeling.”

Ashcroft is humble enough to admit his recovery wasn’t down to him alone.

He gives credit to the Dundee backroom staff, including former physio Gerry Docherty, for helping him back to fitness after two serious hamstring injuries led to a complicated procedure under the knife.

Former Dee physio Gerry Docherty tends to Ashcroft after he suffered his last injury.
Former Dee physio Gerry Docherty tends to Ashcroft after he suffered his last injury.

“I knew straight away that something wasn’t right again,” he explained. “The first time I wasn’t sure but the second time I knew and it was a bit of a kick in the teeth.

“It is one of those things and a lot of players have had to deal with it.

“It was the tendon inside the hamstring so it made it a bit more complicated because the surgeon had to go in and reattach the tendon.

“I had a tear there and the second time the bit above it went so it was a different part.

“It was gutting at the time but I got through it and hopefully that is the end of it now.”

‘Reality hit home’ after Ayr defeat

Ashcroft looks set to continue his return to the side whenever fixtures get up and running after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Ashcroft is not taking Dundee’s recent good form for granted, though, and insists he and his teammates have learned lessons from their poorer performances.

“After the Ayr game, a bit of reality hit home, showing us that games were not going to be easy,” he said.

Lee Ashcroft knows Dundee will be in for a challenge this season.
Lee Ashcroft knows Dundee will be in for a challenge this season.

“A lot of boys have been in this league before and know what it is like. Since the Ayr game, we have come in, trained properly and have had two good results.

“We know we need to be at it and if you don’t win the fight, you have no chance in this league.”

