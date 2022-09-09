Lee Ashcroft lifts lid on injury wake-up call as Dundee star makes ‘need it in your life’ matchday admission

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Lee Ashcroft is determined to stake his place back in the Dundee team.

The commanding Dark Blues defender is fit again after months on the side lines as he recovered from hamstring surgery.

After carefully treading the long road to recovery, Ashcroft managed to get two 90 minutes under his belt in a week against Falkirk then Queen’s Park.

The 29-year-old couldn’t have wished for a better return with two clean sheets and a goal to boot.

Return to starting XI

The Dee battler is now desperate to retain that winning feeling.

“It has been a long time coming,” Ashcroft said of his return to the Dundee XI.

“Pre-season was tough as I was still trying to get myself fit.

“It was hard playing two games in a week but it is just great to be back involved in games of football.

“You probably take it for granted until you get an injury like that. Then you realise how much you need it in your life.

“It has been a great week and hopefully we can build on it and keep that momentum going because there is no better feeling.”

Ashcroft is humble enough to admit his recovery wasn’t down to him alone.

He gives credit to the Dundee backroom staff, including former physio Gerry Docherty, for helping him back to fitness after two serious hamstring injuries led to a complicated procedure under the knife.

“I knew straight away that something wasn’t right again,” he explained. “The first time I wasn’t sure but the second time I knew and it was a bit of a kick in the teeth.

“It is one of those things and a lot of players have had to deal with it.

“It was the tendon inside the hamstring so it made it a bit more complicated because the surgeon had to go in and reattach the tendon.

“I had a tear there and the second time the bit above it went so it was a different part.

“It was gutting at the time but I got through it and hopefully that is the end of it now.”

‘Reality hit home’ after Ayr defeat

Ashcroft looks set to continue his return to the side whenever fixtures get up and running after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Ashcroft is not taking Dundee’s recent good form for granted, though, and insists he and his teammates have learned lessons from their poorer performances.

“After the Ayr game, a bit of reality hit home, showing us that games were not going to be easy,” he said.

“A lot of boys have been in this league before and know what it is like. Since the Ayr game, we have come in, trained properly and have had two good results.

“We know we need to be at it and if you don’t win the fight, you have no chance in this league.”