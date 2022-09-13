Gary Bowyer provides update on striker search as Dundee boss laments ‘very strange’ transfer window

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Gary Bowyer provides update on striker search as Dundee boss laments ‘very strange’ transfer window

By Scott Lorimer
September 13 2022, 10.27pm
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer continues his search for a new striker.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer continues his search for a new striker.

Gary Bowyer is not giving up hope on boosting his Dundee squad before the domestic loan window closes on October 1.

The Dark Blues gaffer is keen to bring in fresh faces before the deadline but faces a challenge in bringing in additions from other clubs – as well as free agents.

At the top of the shopping list is a new striker with just two forwards at the club, Zack Robinson and Zak Rudden, match fit and available.

Cillian Sheridan played just over an hour for Dundee's reserves.
Cillian Sheridan played just over an hour for Dundee’s reserves.

Cillian Sheridan stepped up his recovery with 63 minutes in the Dee’s Reserve League clash with Kilmarnock on Tuesday.

Question marks still remain over Alex Jakubiak’s return to action.

Bowyer now faces the challenge of having to tempt young or out of favour players from Scotland’s top-flight to Dens Park.

‘Very strange transfer window’

However, with changes to the number of substitutes available, he is finding some clubs are reluctant to let players leave.

“We are always on the lookout for players and if someone interesting is available then we’d definitely look at it,” he said.

“You obviously have the free agent market but we’re 11 games into the season now so you’d have to weigh up how fit they are, where they’ve been and what they’ve been doing before entering into things.

Gary Bowyer has been left frustrated by the recent transfer window.
Gary Bowyer has been left frustrated by the recent transfer window.

“You don’t want to bring someone in who takes a long time to get match sharp and risk breaking them by putting them into games before they’re ready.

“So, with signings, it’s about weighing up what’s best and makes most sense.

“There are still loan options but, like I’ve said before, this has been a very strange window because clubs have been more eager to keep hold of players.

“With more people on the bench now and more subs in games, players are more open to staying where they are because the option to play is greater than it would have been when it was just three subs.

“We’re still looking to see what the options are and if something that is right for us comes up, we’ll do it.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Dundee FC

Gary Bowyer looks on in disbelief after a decision is awarded against his team.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer delivers scathing review of referee after Inverness defeat: 'The worst…
0
A second stunning striker from Cameron Harper won the game for Inverness.
Dundee verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Dark Blues downed by…
0
Gary Bowyer has hailed the return of Jordan McGhee to the Dundee squad.
Gary Bowyer hails returning Jordan McGhee as Dundee boss faces selection dilemma
0
Ryan Sweeney is itching to return to the action for Dundee this weekend.
Dundee have 'more gears we can still go through' insists Ryan Sweeney as stand-in…
0
Dundee United's interim manager Liam Fox (left) and Dundee boss Gary Bowyer.
Postponed Dundee United and Dundee fixtures rearranged for October
0
Dundee came out on top the last time Inverness visited Dens Park in March 2021.
4 Inverness threats Dundee will have to nullify at Dens
0
Cillian Sheridan is nearing a return to first team action.
Gary Bowyer lifts lid on Cillian Sheridan's 'world beater' expectations as Dundee boss shares…
0
The award-winning Twa Teams, One Street podcast from the Evening Telegraph.
PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street - No room for error as Dundee United D-Day…
0
A tearful Charlie Adam applauds Dundee fans after his last game at Dens Park
Charlie Adam: What next for ex-Dundee star who's been without a club since Dens…
0
Gary Bowyer
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer reveals English connections that will make him 'feel old' when…
0

More from The Courier

Fox watches on
Liam Fox boss bid to be 'resolved' as Dundee United interim hails Sadat Anaku…
0
Graham Carey injured his knee in training.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson gives Graham Carey injury update and Ross County 0-0…
0
Falkirk manager John McGlynn.
'Put that in the Premiership and you probably get 10,000 fans' - John McGlynn…
0
James McPake was delighted with the response of his players. Photograph: Craig Brown.
James McPake disappointed to drop points but praises response of Dunfermline after going behind
0
Gary Bowyer looks on in disbelief after a decision is awarded against his team.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer delivers scathing review of referee after Inverness defeat: 'The worst…
0
The event started with a parade from Fife College Campus down Kirk Wynd then along the High Street ending outside Kirkcaldy Town House. Various events then took place throughout the afternoon.
Fife Pride: Best pictures as thousands flock to Kirkcaldy for colourful celebration
0