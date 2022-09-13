Gary Bowyer provides update on striker search as Dundee boss laments ‘very strange’ transfer window

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Gary Bowyer is not giving up hope on boosting his Dundee squad before the domestic loan window closes on October 1.

The Dark Blues gaffer is keen to bring in fresh faces before the deadline but faces a challenge in bringing in additions from other clubs – as well as free agents.

At the top of the shopping list is a new striker with just two forwards at the club, Zack Robinson and Zak Rudden, match fit and available.

Cillian Sheridan stepped up his recovery with 63 minutes in the Dee’s Reserve League clash with Kilmarnock on Tuesday.

Question marks still remain over Alex Jakubiak’s return to action.

Bowyer now faces the challenge of having to tempt young or out of favour players from Scotland’s top-flight to Dens Park.

‘Very strange transfer window’

However, with changes to the number of substitutes available, he is finding some clubs are reluctant to let players leave.

“We are always on the lookout for players and if someone interesting is available then we’d definitely look at it,” he said.

“You obviously have the free agent market but we’re 11 games into the season now so you’d have to weigh up how fit they are, where they’ve been and what they’ve been doing before entering into things.

“You don’t want to bring someone in who takes a long time to get match sharp and risk breaking them by putting them into games before they’re ready.

“So, with signings, it’s about weighing up what’s best and makes most sense.

“There are still loan options but, like I’ve said before, this has been a very strange window because clubs have been more eager to keep hold of players.

“With more people on the bench now and more subs in games, players are more open to staying where they are because the option to play is greater than it would have been when it was just three subs.

“We’re still looking to see what the options are and if something that is right for us comes up, we’ll do it.”