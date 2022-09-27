LEE WILKIE: Competition for places is heating up at Dundee – boss Gary Bowyer has big decisions to make

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee gave the perfect response on Friday night to the disappointment against Inverness.

Defending was criticised after conceding three goals but they followed that up with a comfortable win at The New Saints, keeping a clean sheet in the process.

Now let’s see that consistency we all crave from Dundee.

It’s too early to be saying games are must-win but it’s not far off it for next week.

Hamilton away on Saturday then Cove away the following Tuesday with Arbroath away coming afterwards.

They can’t afford to be falling five, six, seven points behind the leaders by giving away points in those kinds of contests.

That’s the last thing they need.

Go win them all and suddenly we wonder why we worried about inconsistency.

Fringe players

In three of the last four games, they’ve won 3-0.

That’s pretty good going.

Add another victory at New Douglas Park and suddenly Inverness is starting to look like a blip rather than something major to be rectified.

The ideal thing from Gary Bowyer’s point of view on Friday night was seeing fringe players really make a case for themselves to be involved more going forward.

Players are pushing for places and that competition is exactly what a manager wants.

GÔL | GOAL ⚽️ Cameron yn dyblu mantais Dundee | Cameron doubles Dundee's advantage 🎯 TNS 0-2 DUNDEE pic.twitter.com/jd5WwGkHk2 — Sgorio ⚽️ (@sgorio) September 23, 2022

The performance on Friday shows there is a good atmosphere around the dressing-room.

You can tell in these moments when there isn’t – the players coming in don’t perform.

For Dundee, though, there was a determination from the fringe guys to push for a starting place.

That will then push on the guys ahead of them and can only help the team.

Sheridan and Legzdins

It was good to see Adam Legzdins and Cillian Sheridan back from long injury.

I saw Sheridan saying he was feeling nervous after a reserve game last week, fearing a wee niggle popping up.

I know the feeling.

Coming back from a long-term injury is mostly a mental test.

You can do all the running and weights you want but until you are out on that field, making split-second decisions and being involved in challenges you have doubts in your mind.

There is no quick fix, though, you just have to get out there and play.

I think he gives a really good option for Dundee.

We saw in that game at St Mirren before he got injured he can bring something completely different to the Dark Blues frontline.

He’s more of a plan B option, something to try to change a game and he will get better with every game.

If he plays on Saturday, I’m not sure.

Dilemma

Bowyer certainly has some big decisions to make.

And there is expectation on Dundee in these three games against the Championship’s bottom three sides.

They must beware the underdog, though.

Competition for places is great but, whoever plays, Dundee need to win.