Comment Home Sport Football Dundee FC

GEORGE CRAN: Why this Championship weekend could define Dundee’s season

By George Cran
October 12 2022, 7.30am Updated: October 12 2022, 1.38pm
Rudden celebrates in front of the Dundee fans after opening the scoring at Arbroath (Image: SNS).
Dundee’s draw at Arbroath was a forgettable affair.

Low on quality, blawin’ a hoolie and few chances beyond the two first-half goals to get the blood pumping.

Overall, I think it best the Dark Blues completely forget about it and move on with the rest of the season.

Getting moving is certainly something they need to do sharpish.

This weekend especially could be a season-defining couple of days across the entire division.

Ayr’s Dipo Akinyemi celebrates after making it 1-1 against Dundee in August.

Dundee host in-form Ayr United with on-fire Dipo Akinyemi, fresh from a hat-trick against Queen’s Park and already boasting 10 league goals to his name.

A team they have already lost to 3-1 with the big striker netting twice.

Saturday, for me, will tell us what lies ahead this term for Dundee and their boss Gary Bowyer.

Bye bye

Victory would put a sticky run behind them and could easily kickstart their season.

At the very least it would put them level on points with the Honest Men and right in among the pack racing for the title.

Defeat, though, will bring a whole host of questions to the feet of Bowyer and his charges.

Four defeats from their opening 10 games is not good enough already.

Gary Bowyer can’t watch as his Dundee side go down at Cove Rangers (Image: SNS).

Make that five in 11 and any thoughts of a promotion tilt are flung out the window, particularly if it’s a loss against a side above them with a game in hand.

Six points behind at least one rival, probably more, having played a game extra?

Bye bye Championship title chances.

If Ayr were to come away from Dens Park with a win, they would surely cement themselves as bona fide promotion contenders.

Adrift

If that happens then conceivably Dundee could find themselves adrift of the leading pack, trailing in sixth place.

The top three are all playing the bottom three.

Queen’s Park host Arbroath on Friday night before Partick head to Hamilton and Inverness pop over to Aberdeen to face Cove Rangers.

I don’t know about you Dundee fans, but those fixtures send a shiver down my spine.

That rubbish I wrote in pre-season about the Dark Blues winning this division could all be up in smoke…

If things go to form then Dundee are in serious trouble this season.

They’ll more than likely have to rely on the play-offs once more.

Breathe life

But let’s avoid the doom and gloom right now, I’ve had enough of that after last week.

Dundee celebrate taking the lead at Arbroath (Image: David Young/Shutterstock).

This could also be the weekend Dundee kick into gear.

It seems like they always score first. That’s not a bad habit to have.

How often do we see teams at this level get a huge lift from scoring a goal (usually against Dundee) – why can’t the Dark Blues do that?

This could be the game they push on and dominate in a key fixture, in doing so breathing life into an ailing campaign.

They need to forget the struggle at Arbroath – beating Ayr and moving into the leading pack is the perfect way to do that.

