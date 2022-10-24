Dundee defender Lee Ashcroft reveals manager frustration at up-and-down form

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee defender Lee Ashcroft reveals manager frustration at up-and-down form

By George Cran
October 24 2022, 8.00am Updated: October 24 2022, 9.18am
Dundee's Lee Ashcroft looks dejected after a 0-0 draw with Greenock Morton. Image: SNS.
Dundee's Lee Ashcroft looks dejected after a 0-0 draw with Greenock Morton. Image: SNS.

Dundee defender Lee Ashcroft admits manager Gary Bowyer has been frustrated with the Dark Blues’ inconsistent recent results.

They continued an under-par run on Saturday with a 0-0 home draw with Greenock Morton making it just one win from their last five matches in all competitions.

With key games coming up, Ashcroft admits it’s high time the Dee stamped some authority on the Championship.

Of the Saturday stalemate, Ashcroft said: “We are frustrated but when teams come to Dens, we need to be better.

“We knew what Morton would bring, the fighting side of the game.

Dundee defender Lee Ashcroft and Morton forward Robbie Muirhead battle for possession (Image: SNS).

“I think we handled that but our quality can be a lot better and we should be creating more chances than what we did.

“It seems we go two or three games all right and then we lose a bad game, take a step backwards.

“The gaffer has been quite frustrated with us because in training it’s been excellent but we turned up to a couple of games and weren’t at it.

“It’s about getting that consistency and the longer it goes we are getting there.

“But the sooner it happens, the better.

“The year we went up, it wasn’t pretty but we went on a run at the right time.

“I think we should be looking at doing that again.”

‘Mad league’

With only three points between Dundee and league leaders Inverness, it would be timely to put a run of results together.

And the next two fixtures for the Dark Blues are on the road to two sides above them in the table.

First up is Queen’s Park on Friday night before a trip to Firhill to face Partick Thistle the following weekend.

“You look at the results on Saturday – Queen’s Park got beat 5-0 last week and then go and win 4-0 at Partick,” Ashcroft added.

Dundee midfielder Ben Williamson and Morton’s Robbie Crawford battle for the ball (Image: SNS).

“It’s just a mad league.

“We go there full of confidence, we went there in the Premier Sports Cup and got a result.

“We know what to expect and did well to beat them at Dens as well.

“Hopefully, we can make it three out of three before we go to Thistle because we know that will be a tough game.

“I think we owe them one from the last time as well.

“But it’s one game at a time, we have a full week to work on it.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

