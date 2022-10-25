Will Dundee take charge in the Championship or promise yet more stumbles? Next five will define what is to come this season

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee have struggled for consistency this season and find themselves looking up at four sides in the Championship table.

One win in the last four games isn’t the kind of form that will see the Dark Blues win promotion back to the top flight at the first time of asking.

No other side, however, has made anything of the struggles at Dens Park with Gary Bowyer’s men only trailing leaders Inverness by three points.

And on the horizon sharply are games against the Championship’s top three.

Sandwiched in between are a couple of must-win home clashes, too.

These next five league games will tell us exactly what kind of season lies ahead for Bowyer’s side – will they finally take charge of the Championship or will it be more stumbles and battles to come?

Let’s take a look at what’s coming up.

Queen’s Park v Dundee

First comes a huge contest under the Friday night lights against this week’s in-form team Queen’s Park, fresh from a 4-0 win at Partick Thistle.

Last week they were completely out of form after being thumped 5-0 by Ayr so who knows which version of the Spiders will turn up.

Dundee, too, have already defeated Owen Coyle’s side twice this term, including a 2-1 win at Ochilview in the Premier Sports Cup.

With Ayr facing Partick tonight and Inverness also playing Friday night, it’s imperative Dundee pick up a result.

Don’t and they are playing catch-up.

Last five: WLLDW

Verdict: Win ideal, draw isn’t to be sniffed at

Partick Thistle v Dundee

Lee Ashcroft said this week Dundee “owe them one” after Partick’s win at Dens Park on opening day.

After two bruising matches with Aberdeen and Queen’s Park where they conceded four goals twice, Thistle will have faced Ayr and Raith away from home before hosting the Dee.

The clash between the pre-season favourites for promotion will have all eyes on it in the second tier.

Giving up six points to a rival before November is out would not be clever.

Win, though, and new life will be injected into this campaign.

Last five: DWLWL

Verdict: Performance needed

Dundee v Raith

Moving beyond a couple of games and it’s tricky to predict what the Championship table might look like, especially this season.

As it stands Rovers are only two points behind the Dark Blues and have quietly been picking up results.

Former Dee trialist Sam Stanton has been the man in-form, netting four times in his last six games.

Last five: LWLWD

Verdict: Must win

Dundee v Hamilton

Simply a must-win game against struggling Accies – with a league table as tight, dropping points in games like this would be no good.

Hamilton, though, showed at Inverness last week they are capable of pulling off an upset on the road.

John Rankin’s men, however, have only scored two goals in their last six games.

Last five: LLLWL

Verdict: Must win

Inverness CT v Dundee

A Scottish Cup tie against Airdrieonians comes before this crunch Highland trip but what a big game it could be in the course of this season.

Caley Thistle are struggling with an injury crisis right now, added to by a broken leg suffered by key defender Robbie Deas at the weekend.

By December 3 that may have alleviated but, injuries or no, this clash promises to be a massive one.

Dundee, though, have never won a league game away to Inverness in 14 attempts.

Last five: WWWLD

Verdict: Draw will do

Come the start of December the Championship table will be taking shape – but will Dundee be stretching away at the top or toiling in mid-table mediocrity?

The next five games will tell us what this season holds for the Dark Blues and the rest of the division.