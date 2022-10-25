Will Dundee take charge in the Championship or promise yet more stumbles? Next five will define what is to come this season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Will Dundee take charge in the Championship or promise yet more stumbles? Next five will define what is to come this season

By George Cran
October 25 2022, 8.00am Updated: October 25 2022, 9.18am
Dundee will face Partick Thistle and Inverness Caledonian Thistle away in the next five games. (Images: SNS).
Dundee will face Partick Thistle and Inverness Caledonian Thistle away in the next five games. (Images: SNS).

Dundee have struggled for consistency this season and find themselves looking up at four sides in the Championship table.

One win in the last four games isn’t the kind of form that will see the Dark Blues win promotion back to the top flight at the first time of asking.

No other side, however, has made anything of the struggles at Dens Park with Gary Bowyer’s men only trailing leaders Inverness by three points.

And on the horizon sharply are games against the Championship’s top three.

Sandwiched in between are a couple of must-win home clashes, too.

Dundee were held by Morton at the weekend. (Image: David Young/Shutterstock).

These next five league games will tell us exactly what kind of season lies ahead for Bowyer’s side – will they finally take charge of the Championship or will it be more stumbles and battles to come?

Let’s take a look at what’s coming up.

Queen’s Park v Dundee

First comes a huge contest under the Friday night lights against this week’s in-form team Queen’s Park, fresh from a 4-0 win at Partick Thistle.

Last week they were completely out of form after being thumped 5-0 by Ayr so who knows which version of the Spiders will turn up.

Dundee, too, have already defeated Owen Coyle’s side twice this term, including a 2-1 win at Ochilview in the Premier Sports Cup.

With Ayr facing Partick tonight and Inverness also playing Friday night, it’s imperative Dundee pick up a result.

Don’t and they are playing catch-up.

Last five: WLLDW

Verdict: Win ideal, draw isn’t to be sniffed at

Partick Thistle v Dundee

Lee Ashcroft said this week Dundee “owe them one” after Partick’s win at Dens Park on opening day.

After two bruising matches with Aberdeen and Queen’s Park where they conceded four goals twice, Thistle will have faced Ayr and Raith away from home before hosting the Dee.

Cole McKinnon scores for Partick against Dundee on opening day of season.
Cole McKinnon seals the points for Partick Thistle at Dens Park at the start of the season (Image: SNS).

The clash between the pre-season favourites for promotion will have all eyes on it in the second tier.

Giving up six points to a rival before November is out would not be clever.

Win, though, and new life will be injected into this campaign.

Last five: DWLWL

Verdict: Performance needed

Dundee v Raith

Moving beyond a couple of games and it’s tricky to predict what the Championship table might look like, especially this season.

As it stands Rovers are only two points behind the Dark Blues and have quietly been picking up results.

Former Dee trialist Sam Stanton has been the man in-form, netting four times in his last six games.

Last five: LWLWD

Verdict: Must win

Dundee v Hamilton

Lyall Cameron opens the scoring for Dundee with a left-footed strike.
Lyall Cameron opens the scoring at the start of the month.

Simply a must-win game against struggling Accies – with a league table as tight, dropping points in games like this would be no good.

Hamilton, though, showed at Inverness last week they are capable of pulling off an upset on the road.

John Rankin’s men, however, have only scored two goals in their last six games.

Last five: LLLWL

Verdict: Must win

Inverness CT v Dundee

A Scottish Cup tie against Airdrieonians comes before this crunch Highland trip but what a big game it could be in the course of this season.

Caley Thistle are struggling with an injury crisis right now, added to by a broken leg suffered by key defender Robbie Deas at the weekend.

Jordan McGhee is dejected as Dundee lose to Inverness at Dens Park.
Jordan McGhee is dejected as Dundee lose to Inverness at Dens Park.

By December 3 that may have alleviated but, injuries or no, this clash promises to be a massive one.

Dundee, though, have never won a league game away to Inverness in 14 attempts.

Last five: WWWLD

Verdict: Draw will do

Come the start of December the Championship table will be taking shape – but will Dundee be stretching away at the top or toiling in mid-table mediocrity?

The next five games will tell us what this season holds for the Dark Blues and the rest of the division.

