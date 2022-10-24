Parts of demolished Dens Park could be used in new Dundee stadium design

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Parts of demolished Dens Park could be used in new Dundee stadium design

By Jake Keith
October 24 2022, 5.15pm Updated: October 24 2022, 8.39pm
The proposed new stadium. Image: LJRH Architects
The proposed new stadium. Image: LJRH Architects

[[intro]]

[[title]]

[[text]] [[button_text]]

[[outro]]

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Dundee FC

The proposed new stadium. Image: LJRH Architects
Dundee handed home draw against League One outfit as Raith Rovers, Arbroath, Dunfermline and…
The proposed new stadium. Image: LJRH Architects
Dundee defender Lee Ashcroft reveals manager frustration at up-and-down form
The proposed new stadium. Image: LJRH Architects
4 talking points from Dundee's Morton stalemate including team selection, missing men and Josh…
The proposed new stadium. Image: LJRH Architects
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer offers explanation for Jordan Marshall's left wing stint as he…
The proposed new stadium. Image: LJRH Architects
Dundee kid Josh Mulligan still has 'loads to learn' says boss Gary Bowyer after…
The proposed new stadium. Image: LJRH Architects
Dundee verdict: Player ratings and key moments as 10-man Dark Blues are held by…
New boy Derick Osei hopes to help guide Dundee to the Championship title. Image: SNS
Derick Osei recalls playing alongside Kylian Mbappé and reveals Zach Robinson translator role at…
Dundee were left frustrated after being held to a 0-0 draw with Morton in August. Image: SNS
Gary Bowyer shares Paul McMullan injury update as Dundee boss says only a 'fool'…
The proposed new stadium. Image: LJRH Architects
JIM SPENCE: Why should Dundee United bother investing in likes of Lewis Neilson if…
2
The proposed new stadium. Image: LJRH Architects
Dundee need to be ready for completely different test at home to Morton after…

Most Read

1
The proposed new stadium. Image: LJRH Architects
Birthday bash bail breach left Dundee man behind bars
2
The proposed new stadium. Image: LJRH Architects
Dundee handed home draw against League One outfit as Raith Rovers, Arbroath, Dunfermline and…
3
Former Dundee United head coach Tam Courts.
Former Dundee United boss Tam Courts leaves Honved by ‘mutual agreement’ after just FOUR…
4
The proposed new stadium. Image: LJRH Architects
Woman, 83, dies in A9 crash at Blackford
5
The proposed new stadium. Image: LJRH Architects
Dundee carer struck off for stealing from vulnerable woman
6
The proposed new stadium. Image: LJRH Architects
Perthshire butcher Simon Howie accuses energy firms of ‘bullying’ as costs soar 10 times…
7
The proposed new stadium. Image: LJRH Architects
Mystery over sex allegations against sheriff from Dundee
8
The proposed new stadium. Image: LJRH Architects
Dundee computer shop 3000 RPM closes after 18 years
9
The proposed new stadium. Image: LJRH Architects
Far-travelled Arab Simon has taken Frank’s Law message to 30 countries around the globe…

More from The Courier

Paul Mathers is leaving St Johnstone. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone goalkeeping coach Paul Mathers leaving Perth club to work for SFA
The proposed new stadium. Image: LJRH Architects
Dundee patients could face 5-mile round-trip under plans to move Wallacetown GPs
The proposed new stadium. Image: LJRH Architects
Councillors overrule officers and accept new hotel for Perth city centre
The proposed new stadium. Image: LJRH Architects
What will Prime Minister Rishi Sunak mean for Scotland?
The proposed new stadium. Image: LJRH Architects
Monday court round-up — Screaming and shouting
The proposed new stadium. Image: LJRH Architects
VIDEO: Relative of Shackleton performs on RRS Discovery using violin made from his former…
image shows the closes Toys R Us store in Dundee and some tenpins and a bowling ball.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Bowling is making a Dundee comeback - and it's long overdue
photo shows new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak with well-wishers outside Conservative Campaign HQ.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Unelected, untested - Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is an outrage to democracy
Ian Campbell has urged the Lichties faithful to stick with the side through think and thin.
Arbroath No.2 Ian Campbell addresses critics over Bobby Linn reaction
The proposed new stadium. Image: LJRH Architects
Who are the runners and riders to serve as Rishi Sunak's Scottish Secretary?

Editor's Picks

Most Commented