LEE WILKIE: Dundee are showing their title credentials – go top and there will be no catching them

By Lee Wilkie
December 5 2022, 5.00pm
Paul McMullan celebrates his winner at Inverness. Image: SNS.
Paul McMullan celebrates his winner at Inverness. Image: SNS.

You can’t ask for much better from Dundee right now.

Four league wins in a row, eight unbeaten in the Championship and with shut-outs in the last three of those.

That’s the form of a title-winning team. And they’d be top of the division by now had Ayr United not shown similar levels.

Keep it up, though, and I expect the Dark Blues to be top before long.

They seem to be doing everything right – their shape is good, they are hard to beat and the clean sheets are coming.

The backline looks very solid, in fact the whole team is defending really well.

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer celebrates at full-time in Inverness. Image: SNS.

And that’s a good sign for the future.

Mindset

Being very difficult to break down and having a serious goal threat at the other end is what makes a title-winning team.

There certainly seems to be a different mindset among the Dundee players right now, they’ve sorted out some of the problems that were cropping up at the start of the season.

Adding to all that is the ability to cope with injuries to guys like top scorer Zach Robinson.

Tyler French takes on Inverness. Image: SNS.

It’s another sign of a good team that when one key player is missing, someone else steps up.

And Paul McMullan has been doing just that lately. What a brilliant finish at Inverness on Saturday.

He’s looking more and more consistent with his performances and the goals are a direct result of that.

Terrified

But, as well as Dundee are playing, they are still in second spot and have a long way to go yet.

The big challenge is to keep things going, keep racking up wins, keep putting in performances.

I’m fully confident if they get themselves top, no other side will catch them.

And manager Gary Bowyer has made it clear he wants to bring in new faces in January to add to the squad that’s already playing so well.

Gary Bowyer won the November Manager of the Month award. Image: Submitted.

If that happens and they bring in reinforcements, then the rest of the league will be worried.

Bring in another goalscorer and they’ll be terrified!

The key will be finding players who can fit into the style they’ve developed at Dens Park.

Clearly the players there have done just that but there’s always room for improvement.

Cup changes?

Next up they are back in cup action, this time the SPFL Trust Trophy at Falkirk.

Again against a League One side and, just like the Airdrieonians game the other week, the aim is to keep the momentum going.

Dundee defeated Airdrieonians 6-2 in the Scottish Cup last month. Image: SNS.

With that in mind, I wouldn’t expect a raft of changes to the starting XI.

It’s a tricky one for a manager because in an ideal world you’d give players a chance who hadn’t featured much lately and still pick up a result.

But, in my experience, that doesn’t happen often. A lot of changes can disrupt a team and when it’s a team playing like Dundee are right now, you don’t want to disrupt it.

And, frankly, the players out of the team right now can’t grumble because of the results being picked up.

It would be a surprise if Dundee don’t keep the winning run going.

