‘Ultimate tribute to Pat’ – Dundee fans react to special new kit released in honour of legendary goalkeeper Pat Liney

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee will pay tribute to legendary goalkeeper Pat Liney by showcasing a special new goalkeeper kit in next week’s home clash with Cove Rangers.

Liney kept goal for the club’s title-winning side in 1961/62 – the one and only time the Dark Blues have been crowned champions of Scotland.

And he would go on to become Club President at Dens Park before sadly passing away in August.

The club, though, revealed in a statement that the new golden goalie top was already in the works.

It read: “Dundee Football Club are delighted to launch a special edition goalkeeper shirt for the 2022/23 season with a tribute to legendary goalkeeper Pat Liney.

We are delighted to launch a special edition goalkeeper shirt for the 2022/23 season with a tribute to legendary goalkeeper Pat Liney #thedee ➡️ https://t.co/uqO8E2zZau pic.twitter.com/BcGCLLpwWL — Dundee Football Club (@DundeeFC) December 9, 2022

“Pat was Dundee’s No 1 during the 1961/62 season when the club became champions of Scotland.

“A huge figure around the club during his playing days and in recent times, he was a friendly face who visited the stadium on a daily basis for years and delighted in telling his legendary stories to all.

“He sadly passed away in August but shortly before he visited Dens for a match and was able to see the shirt which was already in production.

“The shirt is on sale now from Dundee Direct the official club shop and we plan to wear it for the first time next Saturday against Cove Rangers at the Kilmac Stadium.”

How did fans react?

The reaction on social media was hugely positive with many imploring the club to simply ‘take my money’.

Here is a selection of those replies:

Wildebeest wrote on Twitter: “Ultimate tribute to Pat and wear it against St Mirren in the Scottish [Cup] tie. Pat’s boyhood team and THAT penalty save in 62.”

Ultimate tribute to Pat 💙 and wear it against St Mirren in the Scottish tie. Pats boyhood team and THAT penalty save in 62 — wildebeest (@wildebe19534446) December 9, 2022

Steven Watson said: “Wow beautiful”

Notso said: “Absolutely love it.”

Kenneth Craig: “Brilliant, I love it! Well done DFC!”

Robert Simpson: “What a lovely gesture to the late Pat Liney. Engraved onto the special goalkeeper jersey, gone but never forgotten.”

What a lovely gesture to the late Pat Liney engraved onto the Special Goalkeeper Jersey gone but never forgotten…. — Robert Simpson (@RobertS95944964) December 9, 2022

On Instagram, lindsay_r_gordon wrote: “Brilliant gesture.”

goggsy68 added: “I WANT ONE NOW”