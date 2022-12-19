Former Dundee superstar Claudio Caniggia has say on whether Lionel Messi is greatest of all time after World Cup triumph

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Winning a World Cup doesn’t make Lionel Messi the greatest footballer ever.

Not greater than Diego Maradona. Not greater than Pele. Nor Johan Cruyff or Alfredo Di Stefano.

However, he’s “sitting at the table” with them says former Argentina World Cup hero Claudio Caniggia.

And the former Dundee superstar says Messi has been at that table for some time before Sunday’s triumph.

Argentina are world champions for the first time since Maradona inspired his nation to the 1986 trophy after a 3-3 draw with France and penalty success in Qatar.

The argument over whether Messi is now the Greatest of All Time or GOAT as it’s dubbed in the social media age has raged ever since.

For Caniggia, though, he won’t put the PSG man ahead of his old pal and team-mate Maradona.

Speaking ahead of Sunday’s final to the Scotsman, Caniggia said: “I always think that Pele and Maradona are the greatest but Messi is sitting at the table, along with Johan Cruyff and (Alfredo) Di Stefano, although I did not see Di Stefano play.

“Cruyff was a great player, I liked him a lot.

“He (Messi) is at the table.

“He has been for many years. Crazy.

“The most consistent player I have ever seen.

“So he is on the table, of course. Next to Pele, Maradona, Cruyff…”

Head of the table?

But who is head of the table?

“I always say Diego,” replied Caniggia.

“People say, ‘that’s just because he’s your friend’. Well, it does not matter now, I don’t have to hide anything.

“For me he was the best ever. But at the same time, I say Messi is sitting on the table next to Diego, next to Pele …”

“We have all enjoyed this guy for many years. It is crazy.

“He deserves to win the World Cup. He deserves it.

“He has suffered a lot. He is a rich guy, so it doesn’t matter in those terms, but he has been waiting every four years, five World Cups…

“The guy deserves to win.

“He has made so many people happy, just like Diego did.”