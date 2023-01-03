LEE WILKIE: Not time to panic for Dundee but Arbroath defeat showed need for fresh faces in January

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
LEE WILKIE: Not time to panic for Dundee but Arbroath defeat showed need for fresh faces in January

By Lee Wilkie
January 3 2023, 9.56am
Arbroath go 3-2 up at Dens Park. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.
Arbroath go 3-2 up at Dens Park. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.

Dundee were given a sharp lesson by Arbroath in what can happen if you aren’t at it in the Championship.

That’s a lesson they will have to learn quickly if they are to keep in touch with in-form Queen’s Park.

The Red Lichties are fighting for everything at the moment as they struggle at the foot of the table.

And they approached yesterday’s game like a local derby should be approached.

They got in about Dundee right from the off. And they fed off the moans and groans from a big crowd at Dens Park.

That’s the biggest disappointment from the Dark Blues for me.

Feed off atmosphere

It feels like they do this a lot when there’s a big crowd in at Dens, they don’t turn up.

Monday saw almost 6,000 fans watch Dundee v Arbroath at Dens Park. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

This was a chance for Gary Bowyer’s side to show they can dominate this league.

They were top of the league going into it, hosting a team near the bottom with a big crowd behind them.

A backing like that should inspire the players.

But it didn’t happen.

And, in fact, it was Arbroath who seemed to feed off the atmosphere.

When things go bad, they go really bad

The goals conceded by the Dee were very poor.

Three straight from set-pieces isn’t the Dundee we’ve seen lately.

But this team has shown a habit in the past when things go bad defensively they go really bad.

Michael McKenna celebrates his opener as Arbroath claim a stunning win at Dundee. Image: SNS

Before this game they had one of the better defences in the division but then ship four at home to ninth place?

Dundee need to be better than that if they are to win promotion.

Experience

The red card played a huge part in the final result, of course.

That’s two games in a row where they’ve had a man sent off in the first half.

Against Ayr they dealt with it well and, for a spell against the Red Lichties, they did as well.

Going down to 10 men, though, doesn’t help.

Ben Williamson (second left) is shown a red card against Arbroath. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

And I think boss Bowyer maybe regrets going with two young players in the middle in Ben Williamson, who saw red, and Fin Robertson while leaving Shaun Byrne on the bench.

There are times where experience is required, certainly in a title race.

And someone just having a word in Williamson’s ear after his first yellow to keep things calm for 10 minutes or so would have helped.

Freshen up

I do think we’ll see changes on Friday and Bowyer will certainly want to bring in new faces in the transfer window.

Yesterday showed Dundee need to freshen things up if they are to win this division.

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer watches on as his side are defeated by Arbroath. Image: SNS.

Overall, though, it’s certainly not time to panic.

There’s a reason Dundee were top going into this game and that’s because they are having a good season.

And I don’t expect this to affect their chances of winning the league too much.

But they certainly can’t afford more days like this.

Having a game so quick on Friday is a good thing.

But the Dark Blues will have to play far, far better if they are to come away from Stark’s Park with all three points.

